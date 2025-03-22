Below Deck alum Ashling Lorger has been looking back on her experience on the hit yachting show as her season hits Netflix.

Ashling appeared on Below Deck Season 8 with Captain Lee Rosbach and Eddie Lucas.

It was the first season without Kate Chastain, and her absence was beyond noticeable.

The season was also shut down early due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ashling was a breath of fresh air on the show with her wit and sass.

Subscribe to our Below Deck newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Although she was a one-and-done with the Below Deck franchise, Ashling still speaks highly of her time on the show.

Below Deck alum calls experience ‘Pure Madness and Loads of Laughter’

Taking to Instagram this week, Ashling happily promoted her time on the OG Below Deck with pictures and an essay.

The 11-slide essay on her experience detailed Ashling getting the call that changed her life. Ashling revealed she only had hours before she had to get on a plane to get to the Caribbean.

It took her over 34 hours to travel from Australia, her home base, to Antigua. Along the way, Ashling’s luggage got lost, so she only had a couple of days’ worth of clothes when she boarded My Seanna.

“The next five weeks? Pure madness,” she wrote, opening up about the 15-hour work days, and the “30,000-40,000 steps a day” she walked.

Despite the exhaustion, what Ashling remembers most about her Below Deck experience was “Loads of Laughter,” which included “hilarious moments” she will never forget.

Ashling revealed the Season 8 crew pulled many pranks on each other, especially her Eddie, Captain Lee, and Chief Stew Francesca Rubi.

“The night we dared Eddie to cat cow on the bow of the yacht was priceless,” Ashling expressed, adding, “Laughed so hard.”

The blonde beauty even revealed how she gave Captain Lee a haircut.

Other parts of her message shared what it was like to shut down because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and her thoughts on the experience as a whole. There’s no question Ashling wouldn’t trade her time on Below Deck for anything.

The below IG post has Ashling’s full Below Deck essay.

Ashling Lorger shares more Below Deck behind-the-scenes fun

In another Instagram post, Ashling gave her followers more pictures from her time filming Below Deck.

“Below deck season 8 is now on Netflix !!!! Never too late to the partayyy !!!!! 🛥️ Who’s been watching !!!!!!! ⚓️ I’m going to share my story on the next post 🩷@netflixanz @netflix @belowdeckbravo @bravotv,” read the caption.

Ashling Lorger is looking back at her time on Below Deck as Season 8 hits Netflix. Never count Ashling out for another Below Deck stint.

As Monsters and Critics reported, she was rumored to be on Below Deck Down Under Season 3. That proved false but Ashling admitted she wouldn’t mind being on the show and working with Captain Jason Chambers.

Below Deck is on hiatus on Bravo.