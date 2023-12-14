Is Ashling Lorger joining Below Deck Down Under Season 3? The Below Deck alum weighs in

Ashling Lorger from Below Deck has the rumor mill buzzing that she might be back on the reality TV franchise again soon.

The blonde beauty was a one-and-done with Below Deck, appearing on Season 8 of the hit yachting show.

Ashling came in after Izzy Wouters opted to leave the interior crew to join the deck team.

Season 8 was lackluster, but Ashling made an impression on fans.

The Australian native has given up yachting for the most part to focus on her career as a Pilates instructor.

However, Ashling hasn’t given up her reality TV aspirations, and returning to yachting might make that happen.

Is Ashling Lorger joining Below Deck Down Under Season 3?

Taking to Instagram the other day, Ashling reshared a clip from her radio hosting gig in Australia. The clip focused on Season 3 of Below Deck Down Under, revealing filming was taking place in Airlie Beach.

“I’m excited,” Ashling shared.

The reality TV star then spilled that filming usually takes place in June, July, or August but didn’t specify if she was talking about Below Deck Down Under or the other shows. After all, Season 1 and Season 2 of Below Deck Down Under were filmed from May to June.

Ashling laughed when asked if she would appear on Season 3 of Below Deck Down Under.

“You never know,” she stated before adding, “We’ll have to find out later. I can’t say anything. You guys will have to wait for 2024.”

The former yachtie quickly changed the subject before the clip ended, leading some Below Deck fans to believe Ashling may stop by Below Deck Down Under next season.

There was some confusion about the clip, though, because it talks about Season 3 filming soon but also filming in the summer. Plus, Ashling’s IG post of the clip was recently edited and pinned, which means the footage is likely from a while ago.

Let’s examine what we know about Below Deck Down Under Season 3.

Here’s what we know about Below Deck Down Under Season 3 filming

At BravoCon, it was revealed that Below Deck Down Under Season 3 was happening. However, there have been no leaks about filming for the next season.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5 and Below Deck Med Season 9 had photos leaked before Bravo confirmed the renewals. What that means for Below Deck Down Under is that the show was either very good at flying under the radar or has yet to be filmed.

It seems unlikely that Below Deck Down Under hasn’t been filmed yet, especially since production tends to stick to the same six-week filming schedule for the Below Deck franchise.

The OG kicks filming off from February to March. Below Deck Down Under has followed filming May-June. Next up has been Below Deck Sailing Yacht in late June or early July to August and Below Deck Med in August-September.

This means that Below Deck Down Under Season 3 has probably been filmed and that Ashling’s interview was likely from months ago, and she just reshared it.

Ashling Lorger has sparked speculation about her return to the Below Deck franchise and questions about Below Deck Down Under Season 3.

We know Captain Jason Chambers and Aesha Scott will return. Ashling would be a complementary addition to that dynamic. Stay tuned for more details!

Below Deck Down Under is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-2 are streaming on Peacock.