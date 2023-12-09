Below Deck Down Under star Aesha Scott celebrates reality TV career milestone

It’s been quite a year for Below Deck Down Under star Aesha Scott, as her reality TV career has earned her several honors.

Aesha captured Below Deck fans’ hearts when she first appeared on Below Deck Med Season 4.

However, Below Deck Down Under has catapulted her career and fandom to a new level.

Captain Jason Chambers and Aesha have become the newest dynamic duo in the Below Deck family, taking the reigns from Captain Lee Rosbach and Kate Chastain.

Season 2 of Below Deck Down Under saw Aesha and Captain Jason earning high praise for how they handled the two near sexual assaults on the show.

They have been given mad props and honors for their actions, including a new one for Aesha that marks a reality career milestone for her.

Taking to Instagram, Aesha revealed that she won an award in her home country of New Zealand this week. Aesha was named Television Personality of the Year at the 2023 New Zealand Television Awards.

The Instagram post included several pictures from the night with Aesha looking fabulous. Of course. Aesha also shared the video of her winning the coveted award.

“YOU GUUUUUUUUYS!!!!! I WOOOOOON!!!! 😭😭😭😭 I cannot believe it, I am just over the moon!! Can’t stop smiling!!!! When my name was called a flood of emotion came out and I couldn’t stop crying my whole speech and quite a while afterwards. It just means so much to me to win something on my home soil. I love this country more than words could describe,” she began her very lengthy caption.

The New Zealand beauty thanked those who voted for her to win the honor. In true Aesha fashion, she expressed her gratitude for her fans and those who helped her get all dolled up for the night.

Speaking of her stunning look, Aesha shared another IG post that gave more close-ups of her glamorous style for the prestigious event.

“Ok sorry just had to post a couple more snaps of my gorgeous look!!! It’s soooo fun to get the chance to dress up and be transformed for the evening!!!!” Aesha wrote.

Aesha Scott and Captain Jason Chambers earn more honors for Below Deck Down Under

Last month, Aesha was named one of Variety’s most powerful Reaity TV women of 2023 because of her quick thinking on Below Deck Down Under.

Captain Jason landed in Us Weekly’s Reality Stars of the Year issue, where he was named The Guardian for his actions in the Below Deck Down Under sexual misconduct scandal.

They aren’t the only ones making lists and winning awards in the Below Deck family. As Monsters and Critics reported, Kate Chastain landed on a coveted list for her appearance on The Traitors.

Aesha Scott has earned another award for her reality TV career – and she deserves it. Captain Jason Chambers and Aesha will return for another Below Deck Down Under season next summer.

Below Deck Down Under is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-2 are streaming on Peacock.