Below Deck Down Under star Aesha Scott has earned a top Reality TV honor for her second stint on the hit Bravo show.

There is no question that Season 2 of Below Deck Down Under put the show on the map.

Aesha and Captain Jason Chambers are two very good reasons the Below Deck spin-off became such a mega hit this summer.

They have a banter, charm, and cuteness that has Below Deck Down Under fans wanting them to date despite them insisting they have a brother-and-sister relationship.

Below Deck Down Under Season 2 tested Captain Jason and Aesha due to the near sexual assaults.

Subscribe to our Below Deck newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

The way they handled the situation has also earned them deserved props, including one Aesha she just got courtesy of Variety.

Below Deck Down Under star Aesha Scott named one of Reality TV’s most powerful women

On Tuesday, Variety revealed its 40 Most Powerful Women on Reality TV in 2023, and Aesha made the list! For the first time ever, the magazine created a list to honor the women who helped change the scope of reality television this year.

According to the outlet, the women were chosen because they are entertaining to watch and have found a way to reach audiences in a whole new way.

Aesha was chosen because, as Below Deck Down Under fans know, she exudes happiness and also kills it as a chief stew. The Kiwi’s positive attitude, wit, and humor have made her a fan favorite since she debuted on Below Deck Med Season 4.

Variety also picked Aesha because of her quick thinking and intervening when a drunk Luke Jones nearly assaulted a passed-out Margot Sisson.

Aesha was pivotal in not only Captain Jason firing Luke for his actions but also getting rid of stew Laura Bileskalne, who acted inappropriately with Adam Kodra and felt Luke was wrongly fired.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Laura recently revealed she got a bad edit and that she had a miscarriage during filming that Aesha knew about.

We certainly agree that Aesha deserved this honor and many more for simply being herself, entertaining us, and helping others. She wasn’t the only Bravo star who made the list either.

Ariana Madix, Kyle Richards, Teresa Giudice, and more Bravo stars make Variety’s powerful women in Reality TV list

Aesha was the only Below Deck star to make the list, but several Real Housewives made the cut, too.

Jenna Lyons from The Real Housewives of New York, RHOBH star Kyle Richards, The Real Housewives of New Jersey’s Teresa Giudice, Kandi Burruss from RHOA, The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Heather Gay, and RHOC’s Tamra Judge all represented the Real Housewives franchise on Variety’s list.

Vanderpump Rules stars Lisa Vanderpump and Ariana Madixx are also on it, as is Paige DeSorbo from Summer House.

Congrats to all the women, but especially Below Deck Down Under star Aesha Scott. It’s good to see Aesha finally get the recognition she deserves!

To see the full list of Variety’s 40 Most Powerful Women on Reality TV in 2023, click here.

Below Deck Down Under is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-2 are streaming on Peacock.