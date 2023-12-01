Below Deck alum Kate Chastain lands on 25 Best Performances of 2023 list

Below Deck alum Kate Chastain had quite a year in 2023 with new reality TV shows and becoming a first-time mother.

It’s been nearly four years since Kate left Below Deck, but she proved this year that she’s still reality TV gold.

Kate kicked off 2023 by appearing on The Traitors — her first time on a competitive reality television show.

The former yachtie also reunited with her pal Captain Lee Rosbach for Couch Talk With Captain Lee and Kate to dish all about Bravo.

One of these gigs landed Kate on Vanity Fair’s coveted 25 Best Performances of 2023 list.

Kate’s appearance on The Traitors earned her the spot, and it’s oh-so deserved.

The end of the year means various best lists from 2023, and now Vanity Fair is on a role with them. This week, the outlet unveiled its The 25 Best Performances of 2023, and Kate was near the top.

According to Vanity Fair, Kate was chosen after she stood out on The Traitors by constantly asking to be eliminated. Instead of fighting to stay, Kate did what she does best — go against the grain.

The Bravo personality made enemies (no surprise there), but she also shook things up. Kate even attempted to throw a challenge so her team would lose and send her home.

Although she’s been a reality TV star for years on Below Deck, The Traitors put Kate in a whole new category. Kate proved she could bring the heat against some of the biggest reality TV competitive players like Survivor alum Cirie Fields and Big Brother alum Cody Calafiore.

In the end, Kate didn’t win the money, which she visibly wasn’t fighting for, and left in fifth place.

Kate Chastain reacts to Vanity Fair honor for The Traitors

After the Vanity Fair article came out, Kate took to her Instagram Stories to react to the news using her signature wit and humor.

“Definitely the only time I’ll be on the same list as Beyonce and Martin Scorsese,” she wrote across a picture of the article.

Below Deck alum Kate Chastain reacts to making Vanity Fair 2023 list. Pic credit: @kate_chastain/Instagram

Others who made the Vanity Fair list are Viola Davis for The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, Ryan Gosling in Barbie, Mark Hamill for The Fall of the House of Usher, Rachel McAdams in Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret, Martin Scorsese for his TikTok videos, and Beyoncé for the Renaissance World Tour.

Kate Chastain isn’t the only Below Deck star to earn a top nod for 2023. As Monsters and Critics reported, Aesha Scott from Below Deck Down Under was named one of Reality TV’s most powerful women.

Congrats to Kate! Here’s looking forward to seeing what Kate does in 2024.

Below Deck is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-10 are streaming on Peacock.