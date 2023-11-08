Below Deck Season 11 cast: Meet Captain Kerry’s new and returning crew

The OG Below Deck won’t return for Season 11 on Bravo airwaves for a few months.

However, that doesn’t mean Below Deck fans have to wait to get to know the new captain and his team better.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, the Season 11 trailer was dropped at BravoCon. The footage confirmed Captain Kerry Titheradge has replaced Captain Lee Rosbach.

Captain Kerry really needs no introduction because he already made a name for himself on Below Deck Adventure.

The father of two has over 20 years of yachting experience that he brings to his new gig.

Based on the trailer, Captain Kerry has his work cut out for him with two returning crew members and some newbies.

Fraser Olender and Ben Willoughby are back on Below Deck

Chief stew Fraser Olender returns for his third season on the hit-yachting show. This will be Fraser’s second time in charge of the interior, but it won’t be easy.

After having Captain Lee and Captain Sandy Yawn during his first chief stew stint, Fraser must adjust to Captain Kerry’s style. It’s another learning curve for Fraser, who doesn’t appear to deal with the captain switcheroo very easily.

Deckhand Ben Willoughby is also back for another season. It’s his second time on deck, and he got a promotion. Ben takes on the lead deckhand position this time around with a bosun that proves to be challenging for him.

Plus, Fraser and Ben have their own drama, which plays out heavily in the first-look footage.

Who are the new Below Deck Season 11 crew members?

In true Below Deck fashion, several newbies join the crew to shake things up for the vets.

Chef Anthony Iracane takes on the St. David Galley with four years of experience as a yacht chef. The Fort Lauderdale native considers Fraser his best friend from the show, teasing they have a great relationship this season.

Deckhand Kyle Stillie hails from Scotland. Kyle is pretty green in the yachting world, with only one year of experience in the exterior.

Marie “Sunny” Marquis from Canada is the other deckhand. She only has a little over a year’s experience, too.

Bosun Jared Woodin isn’t featured on the Bravo cast list for Below Deck Season 11. That means nothing is known about him right now, but the lack of info doesn’t bode well for him staying very long on the show.

Stew Cat Baugh calls California, Orange County to be exact, home. Cat has five years of experience working in the interior.

Xandi Olivier is also an experienced stew with six years in yachting. The South African native also teases she has some friends in the Below Deck family.

Rounding out the interior team is Barbara Pascual from Argentina, who has six years of experience in the industry.

There you have it, Below Deck fans. The new and returning crew members for Below Deck Season 11.

Below Deck Season 11 premieres on Monday, February 5 at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-10 are streaming on Peacock.