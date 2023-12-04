Below Deck Down Under’s Aesha Scott and Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Colin MacRae have epic reunion

Below Deck Down Under star Aesha Scott has been busy hanging with many Below Deck family recently.

Hot on the heels of BravoCon last month, Aesha appeared on Winter House with Below Deck Med alums Malia White and Katie Flood.

Below Deck alum Rhylee Gerber was also at the blowout party where Kiwis Katie and Aesha met for the first time.

Over the weekend, Aesha was reunited with another Kiwi from the Below Deck family in an epic welcome-home party.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Colin MacRae made his dream come true last weekend when he sailed his salvaging Catamaran into his homeland of New Zealand.

Aesha was on hand with many others to meet Colin and his rebuilt boat, Parlay Revival, after their Pacific Ocean crossing.

Below Deck Down Under’s Aesha Scott and Below Deck Sailing Yacht hunk Colin MacRae have epic reunion

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Aesha shared a picture of her and Colin aboard Parlay Revival. The second photo was Aesha soaking up the sun and having fun on the boat.

There were smiles all around for Colin and Aesha as Colin marked the end of his around-the-world sailing trip after spending years rebuilding the hurricane-damaged Catamaran.

“So proud to welcome Colin home to New Zealand!! It’s been a huge journey watched by many. The proceeds of his Welcome Home party are going towards giving Decile 1 and 2 kids the chance to experience sailing!” Aesha captioned the post.

The Below Deck Down Under star also shared a couple of Instagram Stories, which were reshared by Colin, welcoming the Below Deck Sailing Yacht star home.

Below Deck Down Under star Aesha Scott shared pictures welcoming Colin MacRae to New Zealand.

Colin also used IG Stories to reveal glimpses of what it was like for him to sail home.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht's Colin MacRae shared pictures of his New Zealand arrival.

Below Deck stars and fans react to Aesha Scott’s IG post

The comments section of Aesha’s social media post was filled with familiar faces and fans replying to the Below Deck reunion.

Colin replied with a heart emoji, while his Below Deck Sailing Yacht pal Alex Propson told Aesha to give Colin a hug for him, and chef Ileisha Dell wrote clapping emojis.



Several comments from Below Deck fans were feeling the reunion of Aesha and Colin. In fact, many want to see these two work together on one of their shows.

One user even suggested a Colin, Aesha, and Captain Jason Chambers team was a must-have.



As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Aesha Scott will be back for Below Deck Down Under Season 3.

However, Colin MacRae’s status on Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5 remains up in the air after a very turbulent Season 4 and his sailing around the world venture.

Congrats to Colin on making his dream come true!

Below Deck Down Under and Below Deck Sailing Yacht are currently on hiatus on Bravo.