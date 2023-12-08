Katie Flood and Malia White support Captain Kerry Titheradge replacing Captain Lee Rosbch on Below Deck

Below Deck Med alums Katie Flood and Malia White are weighing in on Captain Kerry Titheradge taking over the OG Below Deck from Captain Lee Rosbach.

The premiere of Below Deck Season 11 is still a couple of months away.

However, Captain Kerry replacing Captain Lee after the latter made the show a huge success now has fans and the Below Deck family buzzing.

In November, Captain Lee and Kate Chastain, who also helped put Below Deck on the map, had nothing but good things to say about Captain Kerry taking over.

Now Malia and Katie are speaking out on the subject, with one calling out Captain Lee’s old-school mentality.

Subscribe to our Below Deck newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Oh yes, it seems that Katie and Malia are not huge fans of Captain Lee, which is no surprise considering their loyalty to Captain Sandy Yawn.

What did Below Deck Med alum Katie Flood say about Captain Lee Rosbach and Captain Kerry Titheradge?

While promoting their gig on Winter House Season 3, Katie and Malia spoke jointly with Decider. The two have done everything together since meeting on Below Deck Med Season 6 – even press interviews.

They were asked about Captain Lee being replaced for Below Deck Season 11.

Katie kicked things off, revealing she respects the captain before going into her true feelings about him leaving the OG show.

“I know Captain Lee has a lot of respect. I respect him. He’s been around for so long, but I think it’s time. I feel like he has a lot of old-school mentality when it comes to yachting, and that’s just because that’s how he grew up in the industry,” Katie spilled.

The chief stew explained that the industry has changed and kept evolving, so she’s supporting Captain Kerry.

“I think it will be good to have some fresh blood and just a different style, a different captain. You know Captain Kerry will obviously operate very differently to Captain Lee, and I think it will be super beneficial for the franchise,” she said.

Winter House star Malia White stands with Captain Kerry Titheradge amid Below Deck takeover

Malia was in complete agreement with Katie while also adding her take on the subject.

“I am excited to see Captain Kerry. I’ve met him. He’s wonderful, and yeah, I’m in big support,” Malia stated, keeping her answer pretty simple.

Katie and Malia have thrown shade at Captain Lee before. As Monsters and Critics previously reported, they praised Captain Sandy amid her feud with the stud of the sea and dissed him.

There’s no doubt that Below Deck fans and more stars from the franchise will have a lot to say once Season 11 of Below Deck premieres with Captain Kerry Titheradge at the helm instead of Captain Lee Rosbach.

In the meantime, Captain Sandy Yawn and Below Deck Med Season 8 are winding down, with the drama reaching an all-time high, so be sure to tune in weekly.

Below Deck Med airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-7 are streaming on Peacock.