Fraser Olender teases Below Deck Season 11: ‘Unexpected, challenging, and saucy’

Below Deck Season 11 won’t be back until February, but chief stew Fraser Olender has given fans a little tease to hold them over until then.

Last week at BravoCon, the trailer for Season 11 of Below Deck dropped, revealing that Fraser was back.

This will be his second time as chief stew and third season on the hit-yachting show.

Fraser faces several challenging situations this season, including getting used to another new captain.

The first look confirmed that Captain Kerry Titheradge has taken over the OG Below Deck from Captain Lee Rosbach.

Subscribe to our Below Deck newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

During the Below Deck Crew panel, moderator Kate Chastain asked Fraser to spill some tea on the new season.

Fraser Olender calls Below Deck Season 11 ‘Unexpected, challenging, and saucy’

The chief stew made it clear that Season 11 brings the drama and deals with some unchartered territory for him. Fraser admitted that he’s really uncomfortable watching himself make out with people, in this case, a charter guest.

Kate wanted him to describe the season in three words, to which Fraser shot back: “Unexpected, challenging, and saucy.”

One of those choppy waters has to do with Fraser clashing with returning deckhand Ben Willoughby. The trailer features the Below Deck Season 10 stars butting heads more than once on the show.

Fraser also opened up during the panel about working with Ben again, alluding to the dynamic change between them.

“I think he is an amazing yachtie and an amazing worker, I think. He loves to stir the pot, but when we have a job, and we’re being watched by the entire world to do our job to our best ability, and that’s just not my life. I understand that within the show, but this is our job,” the chief stew expressed.

That wasn’t all Fraser dished about the new season while at BravoCon. Along with Captain Kerry, they gave a little more insight without giving away too many spoilers.

Below Deck star Fraser Olender breaks his golden rule on Season 11

Speaking on the red carpet with TV Line, Fraser was asked about him kissing a charter guest in the trailer. It was per the charter guest’s request, but it still isn’t something the chief stew does.

“My number one. My Golden Rule. I broke it,” he gushed before looking at Captain Kerry, admitting he got permission first.

Captain Kerry seems a little bewildered at that before he bursts out laughing and calls out Fraser. The captain shared that wasn’t the kiss he saw in the trailer.

When asked how many people Fraser kisses, he replied, “You’ll have to wait and see.”

Oh yes, it seems Fraser Olender gets some action on Below Deck Season 11, and we are here for it.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Captain Kerry Titheradge has a team of newbie and returning crew members for his first season on the OG show.

Peacock has the full Below Deck Crew panel airing right now for those interested.

Below Deck Season 11 premieres on Monday, February 5 at 9/8c on Peacock.