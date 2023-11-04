Captain Lee Rosbach and Kate Chastain react to Captain Kerry Titheradge taking over Below Deck

The Below Deck Season 11 trailer finally arrived, and people have thoughts on it, including Captain Lee Rosbach and Kate Chastain.

Season 11 of the OG show will feature Captain Kerry Titheradge taking over the show that had Captain Lee at the helm for ten years.

Captain Lee confirmed last spring that he wasn’t asked back for another season of Below Deck.

The rumor mill has been buzzing that Captain Kerry from Below Deck Adventure was tapped to replace him.

Thanks to BravoCon and the release of the jaw-dropping Season 11 trailer, that rumor proved to be true.

Now Kate and Captain Lee, who put Below Deck on the map, spoke out about Captain Kerry taking over the show.

What did Captain Lee Rosbach say about Captain Kerry Titheradge replacing him on Below Deck?

Speaking with Decider at BravoCon after all the juicy Season 11 news dropped, Captain Lee was asked his thoughts on Captain Kerry filling his shoes. Not that anyone can fill his shoes because he is the stud of the sea, after all.

In true Captain Lee fashion, he was brutally honest but remained a class act with his response.

“I wish him all the best. I hope that he does the position proud,” he expressed.

Captain Lee and Captain Kerry were together during the Oh Captain, Our Captain panel at BravoCon. They were joined by Captain Jason Chambers, Captain Glenn Shephard, and Captain Sandy Yawn, with Kate Chastain monitoring the panel.

Kate also had some thoughts on Captain Kerry stepping in to take the reins on Below Deck from her pal.

What does Kate Chastain think of Captain Kerry Titheradge taking over Below Deck on Season 11?

Decider caught up with Kate at BravoCon to get her opinion on the big captain switcheroo on Below Deck. Kate used her signature wit and sass to share her thoughts.

“Captain Kerry is a very capable captain. I’m sure he’s excited to leave the cold waters of Norway for the warm waters of the Caribbean,” she said.

No doubt Captain Lee Rosbach and Kate Chastain will have more to say about Captain Kerry Titheradge headlining Below Deck once Season 11 hits Bravo airwaves.

In the meantime, Kate and Captain Lee have moved on from the show that made them friends. They just wrapped their first season of Couch Talk With Captain Lee and Kate.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Kate hinted she has a new show coming soon on Bravo. Meanwhile, Captain Lee keeps busy with his one-man shows and his new podcast, Salty With Captain Lee.

Kate has been missed on Below Deck since she left, and Captain Lee certainly will be, too.

Below Deck Season 11 premieres on Monday, February 5 at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-10 are streaming on Peacock.