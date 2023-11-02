Captain Lee Rosbach thinks Summer House’s Kyle Cooke ‘contributed’ to Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard split

Below Deck alum Captain Lee Rosbach has called out Summer House’s Kyle Cook for impacting Carle Radke, ending his engagement to Lindsay Hubbard.

Captain Lee and Carl became good friends after the Summer House star lost his brother to addiction.

The stud of the sea has stuck by Carl and Lindsay following their split, making it clear he’s not taking sides.

Captain Lee did defend Carl amid rumors he cheated on Lindsay, which is what led to him ending the engagement.

Now, hot on the heels of Lindsay telling her side of the breakup story, Captain Lee has some words about Kyle meddling in Lindsay and Carl’s relationship.

In true Captain Lee fashion, he doesn’t hold back being brutally honest.

Below Deck alum Captain Lee Rosbach takes aim at Summer House star Kyle Cooke

On his podcast, Salty with Captain Lee, he and his co-host Sam DeCavalcanti talked about Lindsay and Carl being at the Winter House premiere at the same time. It was the first public appearance they both attended since the breakup.

Carl and Lindsay did not speak to each other. Captain Lee shared that Carl left not long after he learned Lindsay had arrived.

The captain spoke briefly about how Carl was still having a rough time before going in on Kyle.

“You know, the guy that really kind of ticks me off in that whole situation is Kyle,” Captain Lee spilled.

When Sam asked why, he explained, “I think he contributed to a certain degree.” Sam wanted more insight, which Captain Lee happily gave her.

“Like that one night, he got totally s**t-faced drunk and called Lindsay everything under the book that you could think of in front of Carl,” the captain expressed. “And Carl sat there and endured it and didn’t get all bent out of shape, you know, agro on him.”

Captain Lee then called out Kyle for coming out, saying he saw cracks in Lindsay and Carl’s relationship after their split. The stud of the sea blamed Kyle for being part of those cracks.

“You’re supposed to be Carl’s best friend, and all you do with every waking moment that you’re talking to Carl is bad mouth Lindsay,” Captain Lee stated.

Captain Lee Rosach feels for Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke

Aside from slamming Kyle, Captain Lee revealed that those who don’t know what’s happened with Carl and Lindsay should realize they don’t know and stay out of it.

Captain Lee reiterated that he has sympathy for both of his friends as they deal with this hard time. He also explained that BravoCon will be interesting, considering Lindsay and Carl will be at several events together.

Last year, Captain Lee and Carl hung out at BravoCon, so Below Deck fans should be on the lookout for that as the three-day fan event draws near.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Captain Lee Rosbach will have his own drama at BravoCon, coming face to face with Captain Sandy Yawn amid their feud and Captain Kerry Titheradge, who has taken over the OG Below Deck.

What do you think about Captain Lee’s thoughts on Kyle?

