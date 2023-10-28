Kate Chastain has remained a key part of the Bravo family since she left Below Deck nearly four seasons ago.

Months after her Below Deck exit, Kate was part of Bravo’s Chat Room with Hannah Berner, Gizelle Bryant, and Porsha Williams.

Despite serving as an executive producer and helping create the show, Kate left a few months later due to behind-the-scenes drama.

The former yachtie also appeared on several seasons of Galley Talk with her friends Chef Ben Robinson and Connie Arias.

Kate’s most recent show on Bravo, Couch Talk With Captain Lee and Kate, just wrapped.

However, Below Deck fans won’t have to wait much longer to see her back on Bravo.

Below Deck alum Kate Chastain teases new Bravo show coming ‘very soon’

Kate stopped by Captain Sandy Yawn’s podcast, Conversations with Captain Sandy, to dish on her life since Below Deck. The hot topic was, of course, Kate’s son, baby Sullivan, and her life as a new single mom.

Once that was done, Kate spilled some tea about her future on Bravo. It turns out she has yet another show in the works for the network.

“I am working on a show that will be on Bravo soon. Very, very soon. I could probably say it, but I don’t want to get in trouble. But it will be announced very soon,” Kate revealed.

Although she didn’t give away any specifics about her upcoming show, Kate did give a little bit of a teaser.

“It’s great. It’s here in Fort Lauderdale,” she expressed.

Kate will be at BravoCon next week, where she will moderate a couple of Below Deck panels. Perhaps more details about her new show will be revealed at the three-day fan event.

Will there be a Couch Talk With Captain Lee and Kate Season 2?

The final episode of Season 1 of Couch Talk With Captain Lee and Kate aired a couple of weeks ago, with Sullivan making his Bravo debut. Below Deck fans had mixed feelings about the show.

However, having the dynamic duo of Captain Lee Rosbach and Kate back together on Bravo is never a bad thing. Bravo has yet to comment on a second season, but as long as Kate and Captain Lee are up for it, chances are Couch Talk With Captain Lee and Kate will return.

Kate Chastain has another project with Bravo in the works, and no, she’s not returning for Below Deck Season 11.

What are your thoughts on Kate getting a new Bravo show? Are you happy she’s still on the network?

Below Deck is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-10 are streaming on Peacock.