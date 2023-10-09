Below Deck Med’s Captain Sandy says Captain Lee has ‘never supported me’ after his forged document remarks

Below Deck Med star Captain Sandy Yawn has responded to Captain Lee Rosbach blaming her for the issue with Ruan Irving and his forged documents.

On the Season 8 premiere, Captain Sandy called out Ruan for having a fake certificate in a first for the show.

Ruan ended up leaving, but the issue of his documents has become a hot topic.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Captain Lee weighed in on the subject last week.

The Below Deck alum made it clear that TV show or not, the responsibility to verify personal falls on the captain, in this case, Captain Sandy.

Now, she has reacted to what Captain Lee said and has taken aim at him.

Captain Sandy Yawn claps back at Below Deck alum Captain Lee Rosbach

Speaking with TV Insider, Captain Sandy was asked her thoughts on Captain Lee placing the blame on her for the chaos surrounding Ruan.

“Captain Lee from day one has never supported me. I think he is a man in a man’s world who doesn’t like a woman being a captain, to be honest,” she shared.

Captain Sandy is very proud of how hard she’s worked to get to where she is in the yachting industry and how well she does her job. Captain Lee not supporting her is no sweat off her back or what she does.

“I wish him well. Good luck in your life. Have a great life. He doesn’t weigh in on my captaining. He is not the captain of all captains. The United States Coast Guard is the captain of all captains,” the Bravo personality spilled to the outlet.

The captain also explained that she’s a Med captain and Captain Lee hasn’t worked in that area in years. Captain Sandy has great relationships in the Med and again reiterated how proud she is of the work she has been doing.

In the end, Captain Sandy had one last remark about Captain Lee: “He knows I don’t hire the crew, so I’m not sure why he is commenting.”

Below Deck Med’s Captain Sandy Yawn and Captain Lee Rosbach to reunite at BravoCon amid feud

After months of feuding, Captain Lee and Captain Sandy will come face to face at BravoCon in November. They are scheduled to appear on the The Oh Captain, Our Captains panel on Friday, November 3.

The panel is the only thing on the official schedule so far that both captains will attend. However, other events could be added to BravoCon before the big weekend.

No doubt it will be interesting to see just what happens when Captain Sandy Yawn and Captain Lee Rosbach come together for the first time since their off-screen feud started.

What do you think about Captain Sandy’s comments on Captain Lee?

Below Deck Med airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Below Deck is currently on hiatus on Bravo.