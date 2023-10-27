Here’s how to watch Below Deck stars at BravoCon 2023 from home

In one week, BravoCon will take over Las Vegas with Below Deck stars and other Bravolebrities hitting up the strip.

The three-day fan event will be jam-packed full of panels, special Watch What Happens Live, awards, and so much more.

Tickets sold out pretty quickly for the annual event, especially with the location change from New York City to Sin City.

However, there’s some good news for those who didn’t get tickets or couldn’t make the trip.

It turns out Bravo fans don’t have to be at BravoCon to get in on the action.

Several panels and events can be watched right from the comfort of your own couch.

Here’s how to watch Below Deck stars at BravoCon 2023

Peacock will stream exclusive content from BravoCon 2023 starting Friday, November 3, with new content added daily through Friday, November 10.

The Vanderpump Rules and The Real Housewives of Atlanta panels will kick off the Peacock content, dropping not long after they wrap up at BravoCon.

Same-day content from BravoCon’s Bravoverse Live Stage interviews will be released throughout the BravoCon weekend, too.

BravoCon LIVE with Andy Cohen! episodes will air on Bravo on Sunday, November 5, and will drop on Peacock on Monday, November 6.

That’s just the tip of the iceberg regarding BravoCon content streaming on Peacock, so be sure to check it daily for new footage.

Below Deck star events at BravoCon

Below Deck fans will get to watch the panels and interviews featuring their favorite yachties beginning Monday, November 6. There are several events Below Deck fans will want to check out.

The Oh Captain, Our Captains panel will kick off the week on Friday with Captain Jason, Captain Lee, Captain Sandy, Captain Glenn, and Captain Kerry dishing all things Below Deck and more. Kate Chastain serves as the moderator for this panel.

Winter House’s panel Bravo2Bravo: Breaking the Ice features Below Deck Med alums Katie Flood and Malia White, as well as Below Deck Sailing Yacht alum Alex Propson and Below Deck alum Rhylee Gerber.

The Below Deck Crew panel will have Daisy Kelliher, Colin MacRae, Luka Brunton, Tumi Mhlongo, Natalya Scudder, Kyle Viljoen, and Aesha Scott, with Kate Chastain moderating the yachties chat.

Daisy and Aesha are also part of the Bravo2Bravo: Luck Be a Bravo Lady featuring other stunning and dynamic Bravo ladies.

Captain Jason will be in two other events aside from the captain’s panel at BravoCon. The captain and Colin will be part of the Battle of the Sexes competition, while Captain Jason and Aesha are featured in BravoCon Live with Andy Cohen! Dynamic Duos.

Last but not least, Alex takes part in Bravo2Bravo: Bromance at BravoCon.

There’s definitely a little something for everyone coming up at BravoCon. Thanks to Peacock, those of us who won’t be in attendance will still get to enjoy some of the excitement.

Below Deck Med airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Below Deck, Below Deck Sailing Yacht, and Below Deck Down Under are currently on hiatus on Bravo.