Below Deck Season 11 trailer, premiere date, Captain Kerry takes over, Fraser’s charter guest kiss, and more

The wait is finally over for details about Below Deck Season 11, including a first look at Captain Kerry Titheradge taking over for Captain Lee Rosbach.

A supersized teaser for the OG Below Deck was dropped during the Oh Captain, Our Captains panel at BravoCon.

In true Below Deck fashion, the first look did not disappoint, other than revealing fans will have to wait until February 2024 for the new season.

Captain Kerry isn’t messing around in his new gig and ensures the crew knows he means business.

“I know I have big shoes to fill, but I like it that way,” he shares, kicking off the trailer footage.

However, his move from Below Deck Adventure will be anything but smooth sailing, especially as he deals with some returning crew members.

Below Deck stars return for Season 11

Fraser Olender is back as chief stew for his second time on Below Deck and third stint on the show. It’s a whole new ball game, though, for Fraser dealing with Captain Kerry instead of Captain Lee.

These two clash, with Fraser getting scolded for disrespecting the chain of command. The video hints that Fraser might not last the whole season, either.

Deckhand Ben Willoughby also returns and gets involved in another boatmance. Ben has no confidence in the bosun, who really doesn’t seem to know what he’s doing.

One shock in the trailer involved Ben and Fraser at odds in the new season. Things get heated between them more than once when Ben butts into the interior drama.

The first look gives Below Deck fans a glimpse at the drama coming up on the new season. There is, of course, the usual crew chaos like drunken nights out, hookups, and over-the-top charter guests.

Aside from that, the teaser features Fraser kissing a charter guest. It is a New Year’s Eve request, which goes against the rules.

Two charter guests get hot and heavy having sex in the hot tub, making for an awkward moment.

Captain Kerry not only has issues with Fraser but also with the deck team. The captain calls out the bad communication as he’s trying to dock and nearly crashes.

Like the other Below Deck seasons, chef problems, crewmembers losing it, and charter guest requests make life difficult on the superyacht.

Based on the Season 11 trailer, Below Deck fans are in for one wild ride as the dynamic of the OG show shifts.

It will be quite different to watch it without Below Deck, but the teaser certainly makes it seem like the show will be just as entertaining as ever.

Below Deck Season 11 premieres on Monday, February 5 at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-10 are streaming on Peacock.