Bravo announces new seasons of Below Deck Sailing Yacht, Below Deck Down Under, and Below Deck Med: Here’s what we know

Bravo shared good news for Below Deck fans today, and it’s all about doubling down three of the spin-off shows.

Below Deck continues to be ratings gold for the network.

The OG show isn’t the only one that has proven to be a mega-hit for Bravo, either.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht and Below Deck Down Under have become hugely popular with Below Deck fans.

While Below Deck Med has struggled over the past couple of years, it still does very well – mostly because fans love to hate it.

All three of these shows are returning for another season, with Bravo announcing the news at BravoCon.

Bravo renews Below Deck Med, Below Deck Sailing Yacht, and Below Deck Down Under

Below Deck Med Season 8 hasn’t even hit the halfway point yet, but Bravo has revealed Season 9 has been greenlit. The news isn’t surprising since pictures leaked this summer and included Aesha Scott standing next to her friend Captain Sandy Yawn.

Season 5 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht was also confirmed at BravoCon. Again, this is not a surprise after pictures of Daisy Kelliher, Captain Glenn Shephard, and Gary King filming surfaced last summer.

However, what is music to Below Deck fans’ ears is that Below Deck Down Under Season 3 is happening. Below Deck Down Under Season 2 wrapped in September with no leaks or details about Season 3.

Although honestly, after Season 2 took the show to new levels with the Laura Bileskalne and Jones scandal, a Below Deck Down Under renewal was pretty much guaranteed.

There remains no news on Below Deck Adventure Season 2, with all signs pointing to the show being canceled.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, the Below Deck Season 11 trailer has dropped, revealing it will be back on Bravo in February.

When will the new seasons of Below Deck Sailing Yacht, Below Deck Down Under, and Below Deck Med premiere?

The question on fans’ minds now, of course, is when will these new seasons drop next year.

After Below Deck will be Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5, which will be pushed to May or June with the delay of the OG show.

Next up is Season 3 of Below Deck Down Under, which will likely drop in the summer. Below Deck Med Season 9 will follow.

The timing of those two shows depends on whether or not Bravo decides to air back-to-back episodes of Below Deck Sailing Yacht and Below Deck Down Under again.

There are four shows on Bravo now, so the network has to do a little change-up to fit them all in during one year.

Below Deck Med airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Below Deck, Below Deck Sailing Yacht, and Below Deck Down Under are currently on hiatus.