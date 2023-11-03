Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Colin MacRae and Dasiy Kelliher reveal where they stand today

Below Deck Sailing Yacht stars Colin MacRae and Daisy Kelliher have revealed if they are friends again after their relationship ended badly last year.

Daisy and Colin hooked up on Season 4 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht, turning their friendship into romance.

However, by the time the season hit Bravo airwaves, Colin and Daisy were done.

They faced off at the Below Deck Sailing Yachting Season 4 reunion, where things got ugly.

Colin put Daisy on blast for being toxic, and she accused him of being a cheater.

Subscribe to our Below Deck newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Today at BravoCon, Daisy and Colin shed more light on where they stand with each other today.

Are Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Colin MacRae and Daisy Kelliher friends again?

Speaking separately with Decider, Daisy and Colin revealed if they have found a way to rebuild their friendship after their turbulent split.

Alone on the red carpet, Daisy struggled to find the right words at first before answering the question if she and Colin were friends.

“No friendship. No friendship, is that an answer?” she answered with a smile. “No, we are totally fine. We are cordial, but a lot happened six months ago, but we both moved on, and we’re in different places in our lives. So, no bad blood, but not quite a friendship.”

A flip of the video then had Colin standing with Captain Glenn Shephard as he answered the same question.

“I haven’t actually seen her since well before the reunion, so I didn’t know how it was going to go. I bumped into her briefly this morning. We were getting rushed into different directions, but we had a hug, and we were civil, and hopefully, we can be friends,” Colin expressed.

Are Daisy Kelliher and Colin MacRae returning for Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5?

After all the drama between Daisy, Colin, and Gary King that went down during Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4, fans wondered if they would all be back for another season. There’s good and bad news when it comes to that.

Gary and Daisy were spotted filming aboard Parsifal III with Captain Glenn this summer. However, Colin was nowhere in sight.

Considering Colin said he hadn’t seen Daisy since before the reunion, odds are he won’t be back for Season 5. Plus, while Below Deck Sailing Yacht was filming, Colin was sailing his catamaran to French Polynesia.

There will, no doubt, be more from Colin MacRae and Daisy Kelliher and where they stand during BravoCon. For now, though, it seems this beef has been squashed.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, several Below Deck feuds are taking center stage at BravoCon this weekend. Hopefully, more feuds can be resolved in the Below Deck family.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-4 are streaming on Peacock.