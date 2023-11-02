Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Gary King breaks silence after BravoCon removal

Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Gary King has broken his silence after he was removed from BravoCon amid some serious allegations.

In August, news broke that a Below Deck Sailing Yacht production team member had accused Gary of sexual misconduct.

Gary never made a public statement, but he did take on the haters and denied the allegations in the comments section of some of his social media posts.

A month later, Gary was taken off the list of yachties attending BravoCon, an event he was a fan favorite at last year.

BravoCon takes place this weekend, with Bravoleberties taking on Las Vegas.

Subscribe to our Below Deck newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Ahead of the three-day event, Gary shared his first message in months that made quite a statement.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Gary King breaks silence after BravoCon removal

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Gary shared a post of him posing in a field of Daisies in South Africa. Gary has a serious look that’s a vast difference from how Below Deck Sailing Yacht viewers see him on the show.

“It’s sad that people will do anything in their power to bring you down. It’s not about how you fall but how you get up. Luckily for me the fall was into a sea of daisies 🌼,” was the caption on Gary’s IG post.

It wasn’t just the caption that alluded to the allegations against Gary. The hashtag spoke volumes about how Gary feels about being dismissed from BravoCon and the claims made.

Gary called the allegations against him a lie, told people not to believe everything they see, and called out the media. He also declared he wouldn’t do what he was being accused of doing and that Gary continues to hold his head up high.

The Below Deck Sailing Yacht star also used hashtags for the show and shared he’s moving on. Gary didn’t get into specifics of what that means.

However, there’s no question that the timing of his first social media message in months was to address his BravoCon absence.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CzIh4YWsuw4/?igshid=MTc4MmM1YmI2Ng%3D%3D

Gary has earned support from some of his costars since the allegations broke.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht stars show support for Gary King amid scandal

The comments section of Gary’s post showed not all of his former crew members had abandoned him during this time.

Captain Glenn Shephard became very close with Gary after they filmed Season 2 of the sailing show. They work together on Parsifal III even when the cameras aren’t rolling.

The captain was one of the first to pop up with emojis that kicked off an exchange of bro love between him and Gary.

Pic credit: @king_gk/Instagram

Season 4 chef Ileisha Dell also showed her love for Gary as the two had a little back-and-forth to reveal they are still friends.

Pic credit: @king_gk/Instagram

Gary King from Below Deck Sailing Yacht won’t be at BravoCon and has addressed his absence the day before the big fan event.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Captain Glenn, Colin MacRae, and Daisy Kelliher will all be at BravoCon. No doubt, the three of them will be asked about Gary at some point.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-4 are streaming on Peacock.