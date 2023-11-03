Will these Below Deck feuds be squashed at BravoCon?

It’s BravoCon time, with several fan favorites from the Below Deck family hitting Las Vegas for the three-day event.

Yachties from Below Deck, Below Deck Med, Below Deck Sailing Yacht, and Below Deck Down Under will represent the franchise.

However, several Below Deck stars taking the stage together at the fan function have some serious beef.

Andy Cohen had a squash the beef segment at BravoCon last year, and we have to say, some yachties could definitely use that this year.

There have been quite a few feuds in the Below Deck community this year, with several of those stars coming face-to-face at BravoCon for the first time in quite a while.

Subscribe to our Below Deck newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Here are the Below Deck beefs that need to be squashed at BravoCon.

Below Deck alum Captain Lee Rosbach and Below Deck Med star Captain Sandy Yawn

Captain Sandy Yawn stepped in for Captain Lee Rosbach during Season 10 of the OG Below Deck while he dealt with some health issues. Things appeared to go smoothly between them on-screen as Captain Lee expressed gratitude for Captain Sandy helping him out.

Off-screen, though, was a different story because Captain Lee used Twitter to call out Captain Sandy for not contacting him before she fired Camille Lamb.

When it was revealed Captain Lee was not asked back for Season 11, Captain Sandy declared he was not in good health.

Most recently, they took digs at each other over Ruan Irving and his fake documents on Below Deck Med.

Captain Lee called the situation embarrassing and blamed Captain Sandy for not doing her job. As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Captain Sandy fired back that Captain Lee had never supported her.

They will appear together on the Oh Captain, Our Captains panel with Captain Jason Chambers, Captain Glenn Shephard, and Captain Kerry Titheradge, but it isn’t likely this feud will be squashed.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht stars Daisy Kelliher and Colin MacRae

Daisy Kelliher and Colin MacRae have been on Below Deck Sailing Yacht since Season 2. They formed the new dream team along with Gary King and Captain Glenn.

However, during Season 4 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht, things between Gary, Colin, and Daisy took a turn.

Their friendship was tested after Daisy and Colin hooked up, even though Gary had sex with Daisy before and had feelings for her.

The Season 4 reunion had Colin and Daisy facing off with accusations from her that he cheated with his new girlfriend. Colin, for his part, called Daisy toxic before they admitted they no longer speak to each other.

They come face to face at the Below Deck Crew panel.

Gary was supposed to be there, adding another layer to his feud. However, he was removed after sexual misconduct allegations were made against him.

The odds of this feud being squashed are slim to none.

Below Deck Med’s Natalya Scudder, Tumi Mhlongo and Kyle Viljoen

Season 8 of Below Deck Med reunited Natalya Scudder and Kyle Viljoen, who clashed throughout Season 7 of the hit yachting show. Below Deck Down Under alum Tumi Mhlongo was thrown into their drama for Season 8 in the chief stew role.

Natalya and Tumi, butted heads from the second Tumi, arrived after being detained with visa issues. Kyle had already got into Tumi’s head, something she recently admitted she regrets.

While Tumi and Natalya have had a reset on the show, there is still some tension, and much of it has to do with Kyle and watching back the season.

Speaking of Kyle, he isn’t on good terms with either of them after things that happened during Season 8.

They will all be part of the Below Deck Crew panel. While Tumi and Natalya have (kind of) squashed their beef, the odds of hugging things out with Kyle are pretty much zero.

Kate Chastain is moderating the Oh Captain, Our Captains, and Below Deck Crew panel. Below Deck fans know she will want all the dirt, so these feuds will either get better or worse.

Stay tuned to find out if these Below Deck feuds are squashed at BravoCon.

Below Deck Med airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Below Deck, Below Deck Sailing Yacht, and Below Deck Down Under are currently on hiatus on Bravo.