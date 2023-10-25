Below Deck Med: Tumi Mhlongo says Kyle Viljoen ‘just wanted my job’

Tumi Mhlongo hasn’t had the easiest go of it so far on Below Deck Med Season 8.

The chief stew clashed with stew Natalya Scudder from the moment she arrived on Mustique luxury yacht.

However, a recent cease-fire has given Tumi some hope the interior drama will be over for good.

Unfortunately, Kyle Viljoen won’t stop stirring the pot, and the impact of that on Tumi has lasted long after the cameras stopped rolling.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Tumi revealed she regrets listening to Kyle about Natalya.

Subscribe to our Below Deck newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Tumi has doubled down on her regrets about Kyle as trouble brews between them on and off-screen.

Below Deck Med star Tumi Mhlongo says Kyle Viljoen ‘just wanted my job’

This week, Tumi stopped by the Bravo Clubhouse to chat all things Below Deck Med on Watch What Happens Live. Host Andy Cohen wasted no time trying to get all the dirt from Tumi regarding the interior crew dynamic.

One virtual fan point-blank asked Tumi if she regretted talking to Kyle about Natalya because he ultimately pitted them against each other. Andy was intrigued by the question.

“100%,” Tumi replied, only to have Andy add on, asking if she felt misrepresented by Kyle at all. That’s when Tumi called out Kyle for wanting her job.

“Kyle just wanted my job, though,” she spilled. “There’s nothing that Kyle wanted more than to be chief stew. So, he was going to do anything in his power to make it uncomfortable, and that’s the truth. And I am sure he will say that himself. Maybe one day.”

When Kyle appeared on WWHL, not only did he not admit he wanted Tumi’s job, but he declared he did not misrepresent himself to Natalya or Tumi.

Speaking of Natalya, she recently shared she wants a do-over with Tumi, but does the chief stew feel the same way?

Would Tumi Mhlongo work with Natalya Scudder again on Below Deck Med?

Andy also had Tumi play a game where she had to say nice things about Natalya by answering various questions. One was for Tumi to name three reasons she would work with Natalya again.

“Oh, if we got along, we would kill the scapes [tablescapes]. Like we would kill it,” Tumi began. “I just think we would be a great team.”

That didn’t really answer if Tumi would work with Natalya again, but Below Deck Med fans can safely assume these two won’t be back on the show together by their own choice.

In fact, during the game, Tumi admitted that she didn’t want to be friends with Natalya either while filming.

Next week, Tumi Mhlongo, Kyle Viljoen, and Natalya Scudder will all reunite at BravoCon. It will certainly be interesting to see how these three interact at the fan event.

Below Deck Med airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-7 are streaming on Peacock.