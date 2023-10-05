Captain Lee weighs in on Captain Sandy’s ’embarrassing’ forged paperwork drama on Below Deck Med

Captain Lee Rosbach has shared his thoughts on what went down on the Below Deck Med Season 8 premiere.

The show made history with bosun Ruan Irving and his forged yachting credentials.

Captain Sandy Yawn was forced to leave Ruan at the dock to get the first charter started.

Later, Ruan called her to inform the captain that he was going home to deal with his friend’s death and document issues.

This week on his podcast, Salty With Captain Lee, the stud of the sea didn’t mince words holding Captain Sandy accountable for the chaos.

Subscribe to our Below Deck newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox.

The Below Deck alum also shed light on what he does to prevent such a situation.

Captain Lee Rosbach calls Captain Sandy Yawn’s Below Deck Med drama ’embarrassing’

“It is her issue. She gets whatever award she gets for missing the problem. It is the captain’s responsibility. To me, it would be so embarrassing to hand over documents that I hadn’t examined first,” he shared.

Captain Lee made it crystal clear that captains are responsible for all things that happen on a yacht. It doesn’t matter if you are filming a show or not.

“The only person who is responsible for everything that happens on that vessel is the captain. Port State Authority don’t give a s**t if you are filming a show. That is not putting money in their pocket. They don’t care,” Captain Lee expressed.

The Couch Talk With Captain Lee and Kate star wondered why Captain Sandy didn’t catch the error beforehand.

Below Deck alum Captain Lee questions Captain Sandy

Captain Lee went on to admit that he goes through all crew members’ credentials because it’s his responsibility.

“Why didn’t she match that when looking at his credentials? I have no idea. I am looking at everyone’s credentials, and I am scrutinizing anyone that gets on my boat. I am responsible, and I take that seriously,” Captain Lee said.

Although he had a lot of questions surrounding the situation with Ruan, Captain Lee still feels for what Captain Sandy went through. He said he felt sorry for her. However, it was also a lesson to “trust but verify.”

Captain Lee Rosbach has held Captain Sandy Yawn responsible for what went down with Ruan Irving on Below Deck Med.

There has been some tension between the two captains since Below Deck Season 10. They have yet to speak to each other since then, but they will both be at BravoCon in November.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Ruan set the record straight on his documents, claiming he got scammed.

Below Deck Med airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-7 are streaming on Peacock.