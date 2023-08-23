BravoCon takes on Las Vegas this fall, and Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Daisy Kelliher has teased a highly anticipated reunion.

Daisy will reunite with her former friend and flame, Colin MacRae, for the first time since their blow-up at the Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 reunion.

The two will also come face to face with Gary King, who also played a part in causing some drama between Colin and Daisy on the two.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans know these three have been the dream team since they debuted on Season 2, changing the dynamic of the hit sailing show.

The aftermath of what went down on Below Deck Sailing Yacht, as well as after the cameras stopped rolling, have fractured the friends.

With BravoCon looming this fall and all three of them scheduled to attend, Daisy recently hinted at what it will be like to see Colin.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Daisy Kelliher talks reuniting with Colin MacRae at BravoCon

According to The Daily Dish, Daisy did an Instagram Q&A where she addressed BravoCon. Daisy admitted that she’s not nervous at all to see Colin at the fan event, but it will probably be weird.

“Probably, just because we haven’t spoken since the reunion, and I don’t think either of us plan on speaking to each other. So, that’s kind of an awkward silence after a huge blowout, and quite a long time to pass. But yeah, I don’t think either of us really care anymore…”

Daisy has no regrets about pursuing a relationship with Colin despite how it ended. The chef stew gave an update on her relationship with Colin, admitting that space was needed after rewatching Season 4.

After the list of Below Deck stars for BravoCon was announced, Gary also teased his appearance alongside Daisy and Colin at the fan event.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Gary King promotes BravoCon with Daisy Kelliher and Colin MacRae

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Gary shared a picture of him with Daisy and Colin. The three were all smiles in the photo, and it was a reminder of how the dream team used to be.

“Who’s ready to see us 3 at bravocon,” Gary wrote, tagging both Colin and Daisy in his story.

Gary teases BravoCon 2023. Pic credit: @king_gk/Instagram

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Gary and Daisy were spotted filming Season 4 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht, so it won’t be her first time seeing him.

No doubt BravoCon will be extremely interesting with the Below Deck Sailing Yacht friends. Kate Chastain recently revealed that she saw firsthand the tension between Colin, Daisy, and Gary last year.

Hopefully, the Below Deck alum will spill the tea this year, as the dynamic between the pals has definitely changed.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-4 are streaming on Peacock.