Kate Chastain talks Colin MacRae, Gary King, and Daisy Kelliher Below Deck Sailing Yacht drama at BravoCon

Kate Chastain got a front-row seat to witness the Below Deck Sailing Yacht love triangle drama at BravoCon last fall.

Season 4 of Below Deck Down Under heavily focused on the love drama involving Gary King, Daisy Kelliher, and Colin MacRae.

The Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 reunion gave more context to what happened after the cameras stopped rolling, including why Colin and Daisy are no longer speaking.

Daisy and Colin hooking up also caused a rift in their once-tight friendship with Gary.

It turns out the cracks formed in the bond between these three were easy to see at BravoCon.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Below Deck alum Kate Chastain has revealed what she saw go down between Daisy, Gary, and Colin at the fan event.

Kate Chastain talks Colin MacRae, Gary King, and Daisy Kelliher Below Deck Sailing Yacht drama

Although Colin wasn’t an official attendee at BravoCon, he did show up in New York City to reunite with Gary, Daisy, and Captain Glenn Shephard.

Kate was at BravoCon to conduct interviews, so she saw the mounting tension between the Below Deck Sailing Yacht dream team.

During an interview with Us Weekly to promote her new show with Captain Lee Rosbach, Couch Talk With Captain Lee and Kate, the subject of boatmances was brought up. This led to what happened on Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 and Kate spilling some tea.

“So at BravoCon [in October 2022], I was privy to all of this love triangle drama,” Kate recalled. “It was very interesting and I think it’s so sad that it seems like none of them are really friends anymore. Because they were such good friends — the three of them — before this all happened.”

Kate explained she hoped in time, Daisy, Gary, and Colin could enjoy each other’s company again. The comment made Captain Lee chuckle, prompting Kate to add, “I don’t know if they’ll enjoy the company in the same way.”

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Daisy recently gave an update on her friendship with Colin and Gary as Season 5 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht filming wrapped.

Back to Kate, she gave her two cents on the latest drama surrounding The Real Housewives of New York City alum Bethenny Frankel and her reality reckoning.

Below Deck Kate Chastain weighs in on Bethenny Frankel’s fight for reality TV union

Bethenny has been speaking her mind about the need for a reality TV union. Ironically, not long after she spoke her truth, nearly 80 reality TV stars filed lawsuits against Bravo and NBC for abusive working conditions and exploitation.

Earlier this week, Kate used Twitter to share her two cents on Bethenny’s fight. She used sass and humor to weigh in on the subject in true Kate fashion.

“I can’t wait to watch the Netflix documentary about the exploitation of Skinnygirl,” the former chief stew tweeted.

Pic credit: @Kate_Chastain/Twitter

Kate isn’t the only Below Deck star to weigh in. Below Deck Down Under alum chef Ryan McKeown chose a different tactic blasting reality TV and calling for change.

Be sure to tune in to hear more of Kate’s two cents on Bravo’s hot topics on her show Couch Talk With Captain Lee and Kate premiering Monday, August 14 at 10/9c on Bravo. These two will certainly have a lot to say on various shows in the Bravo universe.

Below Deck and Below Deck Sailing Yacht are currently on hiatus on Bravo.