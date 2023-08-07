Below Deck Down Under alum chef Ryan McKeown blasts reality TV amid Bethenny Frankel’s ‘Reality Reckoning’

Ryan McKeown didn’t mince words or hold back his opinion during his stint on Below Deck Down Under Season 1.

The chef spoke his mind freely, not caring who he upset, even if it was Captain Jason Chambers.

Although his attitude got him fired on Below Deck Down Under, Ryan hasn’t changed since his appearance on the hit yachting show.

Ryan proved that earlier today when he took to Instagram to blast reality TV while encouraging change in the industry.

In a very lengthy Instagram Post, Ryan kicked things off by bringing up how hard it is to see the popularity of reality television grow because of the impact it has on society.

“While entertainment is important, it’s crucial to recognize the impact these shows have on our perception of reality and society as a whole. 🌍,” Ryan continued.

Below Deck Down Under alum chef Ryan McKeown blasts reality TV

The chef explained the made-up drama on reality television gives an unrealistic view of life. These shows also promote bad traits like people being materialistic, competition that’s not healthy, and fame obsession.

“By glamorizing shallow relationships, toxic behaviors, and superficial standards of beauty, reality TV reinforces harmful stereotypes and erodes self-esteem. It distracts us from the real issues affecting our world, diverting attention away from meaningful conversations and important causes. 🙅‍♀️🌍” he stated.

Instead of focusing on all the negativity, Ryan encouraged his followers to think more and also understand that reality television is not real life. Ryan wants to create more positive and uplifting content.

“Together, we can foster a society that values authenticity, empathy, and genuine connections. Let’s embrace real-life stories and celebrate the richness of our diverse human experiences, both on and off the screen. 🤝💙 #ChooseWisely #EmbraceReality #InspireChange @nbcuniversal @bravotv @enews,” read the end of his lengthy IG post.

Ryan’s Instagram post comes hot on the heels of Bravolebrity and The Real Housewives of New York alum amid Bethenny Frankel calling for a reality TV reckoning.

RHONY alum Bethenny Frankel calls for reality TV union

After the SAG-AFTRA strike began last month, Bethenny called for reality TV stars to stop filming and join the strike before declaring reality TV stars need their own union.

According to Variety, Bethenny enlisted high-powered attorneys Bryan Freedman and Mark Geragos in her fight to protect reality TV stars.

In a TikTok video, Bethenny explained her reason behind what she’s calling a Reality Reckoning. Bethenny declared that the entire reality TV system has gotten away with so much for so many years, and it’s time to stand up.

@bethennyfrankel I was the darling of this media space. I’ve had an open invitation to come back for millions of dollars & have stayed away because i know the difference between right & wrong… i wouldn’t burn this bridge & many others if it weren’t time. And this isn’t about 1 person’s personal gripe like others have done before. This is about an industry change-a reckoning. And when my time comes you bet your ass i’ll get paid for my work. #realityreckoning #bethennyclause ♬ original sound – Bethenny Frankel

TMZ broke the news last week that nearly 80 reality TV stars from Bravo and NBC have sued the networks for sexual and mental health exploitation.

Chef Ryan McKeown was a one-and-done with Below Deck Down Under, and now he has put reality TV on blast in a quest to invoke change.

Below Deck Down Under airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo. Season 1 is currently streaming on Peacock.