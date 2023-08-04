Does Luke get fired on Below Deck Down Under Season 2? That’s the question on fans’ minds after the latest preview for the hit yachting show.

Bosun Luke Jones has been making waves since he stepped aboard the Northern Sun.

Captain Jason Chambers had to call out Luke several times for his leadership and lack of proper work on deck.

On a personal note, Luke pursued stew Margot Sisson from day one but ended up having sex with stew Laura Bileskalne on the second crew night out.

Below Deck Down Under viewers sounded off on Laura and Luke’s little tryst.

However, all of that pales in comparison to what Luke does in the preview for next week’s episodes of Below Deck Down Under.

Does Luke Jones get fired from Below Deck Down Under Season 2?

In the next on portion of this week’s episode of Below Deck Down Under, viewers saw Luke gets extremely intoxicated on the crew night out. Deckhand Harry Van Vliet gets annoyed when Luke takes his shirt off and flirts with Margot, who Harry has a crush on.

Back at the luxury yacht, Luke breaks a potted plant as he stumbles onto the vessel. In the next scene, producers are following a drunk Luke trying to get him to chill, only to have the bosun slam his cabin door shut.

Things begin to escalate before the clip ends, leaving Below Deck Down Under fans wondering what happens next. Based on Luke’s behavior, breaking things and ignoring production, odds are he gets his walking papers.

There’s a certain behavior Captain Jason Chambers and the show won’t tolerate, and all signs point to Luke crossing that line.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, at least one, if not more, crew members get fired this season.

Aesha Scott teased a juicy Below Deck crossover event, which could also be another sign Luke gets fired. The rumor mill has been buzzing that Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Gary King or Below Deck Med alum Joao Franco is the mystery yachting joining the Northern Sun crew.

What has Luke Jones said about Below Deck Down Under?

Adding more fuel to the fire that Luke doesn’t last much longer is that he has only done one Instagram post to promote his stint on the show. He has not said a peep about it since revealing he was on Season 2 of Below Deck Down Under.

Luke’s Instagram bio lists him as a cast member, but that’s it in terms of promoting his time on the yachting series.

Most cast members in the Below Deck franchise tend at least give shouts to watch new episodes or share behind-the-scenes fun, not the bosun, though.

Do you think Luke will get fired?

Below Deck Down Under airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo. Season 1 is streaming on Peacock.