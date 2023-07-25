Below Deck Down Under has returned with a Season 2 that’s a far cry from the first season of the Below Deck spinoff.

The drama has been amped up with a new crew and even more demanding charter guests than ever.

Captain Jason Chambers, Aesha Scott, and Culver Bradbury are back to keep Below Deck Down Under fans feeling a sense of nostalgia.

The season trailer also teased another sense of nostalgia involving at least one crew member getting fired.

Three episodes into the season and two crewmembers are already in the running to get their walking papers.

Sign up for our newsletter!

It should come as no surprise as to who is on the chopping block.

Who gets fired on Below Deck Down Under Season 2?

Stew Laura Bileskalne doesn’t seem posed to last the entire season. Aesha Scott has already struggled with Laura, who often disagrees with the chief stew.

There’s no question Laura feels her way is the right way to do things. Laura also comes across as having no consideration for others, keeping the crew waiting while she took forever to get ready on the crew night off.

Based on the way Laura comes across and her interaction with Aesha, she will likely be fired.

Another name on the list is bosun Luke Jones, who continues to keep messing up and making Captain Jason worry. The deck crew has been in disarray, Luke claimed, because the team was a man down.

Culver came back to rectify that, but Luke isn’t doing much better in the lead position. Throw in the fact Luke’s definitely focused on his personal life, especially stew Margot Sisson.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Luke came under fire for his actions with Margot. Yes, Below Deck Down Under fans are so not feeling him.

So, odds are that Laura or Luke will be the first to get fired.

Chef Tzarina Mace-Ralph has insecurities, which may cause problems with Captain Jason. However, she’s way further down on the chopping block than Luke and Laura.

Will more Below Deck Down Under alums return to show?

With at least one, if not two, crew members getting fired on Below Deck Down Under Season 2, the question is if any more alums will come back. One thing we know for sure is that there’s a Below Deck crossover event.

That means a familiar face from another show makes an appearance. Aesha recently teased that it’s so good but didn’t spill if the alum comes as a guest or crew member.

Perhaps the alum will step up to replace one of the fired crew members. After all, Captain Jason struggled to get a deckhand at the beginning of the season.

Stay tuned and keep watching to see how Below Deck Down Under Season 2 unfolds.

Below Deck Down Under airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo. Season 1 is streaming on Peacock.