Margot Sisson on Below Deck Down Under: Who is the new Season 2 stew?

Margot Sisson on Below Deck Down Under joined the Northern Sun crew late but immediately began stirring the pot.

It wasn’t necessarily the stew’s fault, though. She simply caught the attention of two guys right away.

Below Deck Down Under has sparked its first love triangle, so to speak, with both Luke Jones and Harry Van Vliet.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Luke was slammed for his actions with Margot on the first crew night out.

So what is it about the blonde beauty that has turned these guys’ heads?

Let’s take a look at what we know about Margot.

Who is Below Deck Down Under stew Margot Sisson?

The 27-year-old said she was from Wisconsin on the show, but her Bravo bio has her hometown listed as Seattle, Washington. Margot’s new to yachting after working in an Amazon warehouse for a couple of years.

There’s no question that Margot has a lot to learn. However, she appears to be eager to learn from chief stew Aesha Scott.

Margot has a previous Below Deck connection, having worked with Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2 chef Natasha De Bourg. The stew’s also a Bravo super fan and enjoys watching the network during her downtime.

Like so many other yachties, Margot’s been bitten by the travel bug, another reason she loves being a stew. Her Instagram feed supports that theory, too, as most of her pictures are travel shots.

Most recently, the blonde beauty has been exploring Maine with a special someone.

What can fans expect from Margot on Below Deck Down Under Season 2?

The trailer for Below Deck Down Under Season 2 focused heavily on what Aesha referred to as a pentagon situation with crew members. Luke and Harry both like Margot, who likes Luke, but the bosun also has eyes for stew Laura Bileskalne, who likes deckhand Adam Lukasiewicz.

Margot finds herself butting heads with Laura due to their shared interest in Luke. Their drama infects the interior team, something Aesha will address multiple times.

There’s no question that Margot’s personal life takes center stage during Below Deck Down Under Season 2. Fans will have to keep watching to see what happens with her love triangle.

However, based on her Instagram account, it certainly seems that Margot has found love that doesn’t include Luke or Harry.

Margot Sisson on Below Deck Down Under has tongues wagging. The stew brings so much more to the table than her good looks, so keep watching to see how she does on her first reality TV stint.

Below Deck Down Under airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo. Season 1 is currently airing on Peacock.