Below Deck Down Under fans sound off on Luke kissing Margot

Below Deck Down Under is back with a bang filling the void left by the drama-filled Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4.

It’s a new vibe for the second season of Below Deck Down Under, with a new crew ready to shake things up.

Luke Jones has become a standout crew member, and not in a good way.

The bosun has screwed up a few times, causing Captain Jason Chambers to be concerned that Luke’s not cut out for the job.

However, on a personal level, Luke has already earned some serious backlash from Below Deck Down Under viewers.

Luke kissing new stew Margot Sisson has fans in an uproar and blasting the bosun for his actions.

Below Deck Down Under fans sound off on Luke Jones kissing Margot Sisson

Twitter was on fire last night after Luke just kissed Margot, without her consent, on the first crew night out. Luke did apologize to Margot the next day but showed no remorse at all in his confessional.

Below Deck Down Under viewers were coming for Luke after his actions on the show.

“Luke is vile. No means NO jacka** #BelowDeckDownUnder,” shared one Twitter user.

Luke is vile. No means NO jackass #BelowDeckDownUnder pic.twitter.com/aB3wWyVslm — Just Marissa (@MarissaRapier) July 25, 2023

A different one compared Luke to a dog peeing on a tree to mark his territory.

Luke is giving dog peeing on a tree to mark it as his own. Margot isn't a tree Luke. She's a human being. Bad dog! @BravoTV #BelowDeckDownUnder pic.twitter.com/trMserFI0W — Ryeality (@ryethegirl) July 25, 2023

One called him out for being aggressive too.

Luke is super aggressive and it gives me second hand uncomfortable-ness. #BelowDeckDownUnder pic.twitter.com/yXTaHGQps8 — Kristina (@KLynnRN) July 25, 2023

“The way Luke kissed her is very predatory and I don’t like it at all,” read one tweet.

Another one called Luke kissing Margot “not cool,” while a different one declared that he was “creepy.”

There was a tweet that referred to Luke as having a “date rapist mentality. And one that said he’s a reminder of Gary King from Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

Pic credit: @RaVaughan14/@CountessGPS/@rhopstan/@Timothy_II/@Poetic_KT/Twitter

Speaking of Gary, several more tweets brought up his name in comparison to the new Below Deck Down Under bosun.

Luke Jones compared to Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Gary King

One user reiterated the rapist vibes Luke was giving off while also expressing that perhaps Luke’s more scary than Gary.

Luke on #BelowDeckDownUnder is giving some hardcore r*p*st vibes. I am getting nothing but bad energy from him and it’s possible I’m wrong but he’s scarier than Gary pic.twitter.com/Ha1SwQ2wm7 — Becca (@ImWatchingBravo) July 25, 2023

“Luke is giving me Gary vibes #BelowDeckDownUnder,” tweeted one user.

There was even a tweet that suggested Luke was making Gary look like a good guy, something Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans know isn’t a very easy thing.

Strike 2 Luke

Making Gary look like a gentleman 🤢#BelowDeckDownUnder #BelowDeck pic.twitter.com/uAdiHWnraQ — Erin Savage (@ErinSavage3722) July 25, 2023

All in all, Below Deck Down Under fans, don’t seem to be Team Luke Jones right now. The bosun has earned some backlash and outrage only three episodes into the new season.

Based on the preview for the next episodes, things are going to go from back to worse for Luke, especially when it comes to the love triangle with Margot Sisson and Harry Van Vliet.

What are your thoughts on Luke?

Below Deck Down Under airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo. Season 1 is streaming on Peacock.