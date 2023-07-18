Below Deck Down Under just kicked off with a premiere that teased a whole new vibe for Season 2.

There was a little something for everyone when it came to the new crew, who was missing two people right off the bat.

Aesha Scott and Captain Jason Chambers are back, proving they are the latest dynamic duo in the Below Deck family.

The newbies appear to be a welcome addition and a good-looking crew to boot.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Captain Jason and Aesha dished the love pentagon that happens this season aboard the Northern Sun.

It turns out that’s not all Aesha spilled to get Below Deck Down Under fans excited for Season 2.

Below Deck Down Under star Aesha Scott teases Below Deck crossover event

Earlier this year, the rumor mill was on fire that a Below Deck crossover event was set to happen on Season 2 of Below Deck Down Under.

Well, now Aesha has confirmed that it’s not a rumor but a fact. Aesha stopped by Dear Reality, You’re Effed! to chat with her pal and Below Deck Med alum Hannah Ferrier.

Hannah asked Aesha if she and Captain Jason were the only two returning crew members.

“So there is a crossover surprise. I know that I am allowed to tease this. So yes, this season, there is a crossover surprise, [it] is a familiar face. I know the person, and I think that fans are going to be like … you’re gonna want your popcorn,” the chief stew expressed.

Aesha knows everybody likes a good crossover and teased this is one Below Deck fans won’t want to miss for sure, calling it “quite a twist.” She also explained that she couldn’t say if she has or hasn’t worked with the person but did share she has spent time with them in real life, so outside of the show.

There’s speculation the familiar face is either Gary King from Below Deck Sailing Yacht or Below Deck Med alum Joao Franco. Based on what Aesha said, it could be Gary since they hung out at BravoCon last year.

Aesha Scott is a big Below Deck Sailing Yacht fan

Adding fuel to the fire that Gary may be joining Below Deck Down Under was Aesha’s revelation that she’s a huge Below Deck Sailing Yacht fan. Despite not watching that much television, Aesha told Hannah she couldn’t get enough of the sailing show.

Hannah agreed it was so entertaining before the dished Gary asking Mads Herrera if she was on her period when they hooked up. Aesha and Hannah blasted the first mate for the move while also sharing their shock and intrigue over the Gary, Daisy Kelliher, and Colin MacRae love triangle drama.

Aesha Scott has confirmed a Below Deck crossover on Below Deck Down Under. Keep watching to find out who joins the Northern Sun crew.

Below Deck Down Under airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo. Season 1 is streaming on Peacock.