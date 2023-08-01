Below Deck Down Under fans blast ‘trashy’ Laura and her bad attitude

Below Deck Down Under fans are over stew Laura Bileskalne and the season has only just begun.

Season 2 has turned out to be quite a different vibe than the first season of the Below Deck spinoff.

The newbies on the Northern Sun crew are bringing the drama, especially when it comes to hookups.

A couple of crew members, like Laura and bosun Luke Jones, are not making the best impression on fans.

Last week, Below Deck Down Under fans sounded off on the bosun for kissing stew Margot Sisson.

Sign up for our newsletter!

After this week’s back-to-back episodes, Laura has viewers outraged over her attitude.

Below Deck Down Under fans sound off on ‘trashy’ Laura Bileskalne

Twitter has been on fire talking about Laura and her behavior on Below Deck Down Under.

“Laura is trashy. This episode really showed it. I hope Asha and Cap fire her be this is nuts. I need to see Asha’s ‘I won’t put up with this’ attitude that she said she had Episode1. #BelowDeckDownUnder,” read one tweet.

Another called Laura a clinger and blasted her for drinking while working. The user also took aim at deckhand Adam Lukasiewicz.

Pic credit: @Midnight_Karma_/@Jenna57989320/Twitter

Others wasted no time referring to the stew as “lazy” and “embarrassing.” Laura chugging the wine at work was brought up again.

Pic credit: @_krisye/@SkyLyf3/@VonNightHawk/Twitter

Laura taking forever to get ready and making the entire crew late for dinner was brought up too.

It is soooo incredibly rude and disrespectful of Laura to keep the entire crew waiting on her so she can 🗒 checks notes 👀 drink wine, trim her hair!!??, and stare at herself in the mirror omg AND to come out lookin like this??? The nerve #BelowDeckDownUnder pic.twitter.com/WwxAfyPWpT — elizabeth (@bibishoff) August 1, 2023

There was one that remarked Laura looks no different after taking hours to get ready for pretty much anything.

Laura before and after getting ready for 1 1/2 hours #BelowDeckDownUnder pic.twitter.com/r3jx03ZjCa — Maddoo60 (@Maddoo60) August 1, 2023

The stew irritated one user because of her know-it-all attitude, and we have to agree.

Everything about Laura irritates me. Her overly inflated ego, condescending attitude, pretending that she knows all & does a better job than everyone & her shitty personality. #BelowDeckDownUnder pic.twitter.com/rsLQNz3EEM — Elle Lynne (@ElleLynne5) August 1, 2023

“the whole Margot, Laura, Luke thing is the biggest ‘only liking someone when you see them with someone else’ i’ve ever seen lol,” said a tweet.

the whole Margot, Laura, Luke thing is the biggest ‘only liking someone when you see them with someone else’ i’ve ever seen lol #BelowDeckDownUnder pic.twitter.com/MtjKqfgqTg — alex mccord’s hives 🌸 (@holly4brav0) August 1, 2023

What really had Below Deck Down Under viewers sounding off was Laura’s attitude toward chief stew Aesha Scott.

Below Deck Down Under fans blast Laura Bileskalne over Aesha Scott treatment

Twitter didn’t hold back in calling out Laura for things she’s said and done to Aesha.

One user simply said Laura was annoying with her little digs at Aesha all the time.

Laura could not annoy me more. Her constant digs at Aesha make me want to scream #BelowDeckDownUnder pic.twitter.com/LJw1FNTcZW — 🏳️‍🌈 KMG 🏳️‍🌈 (@Poetic_KT) August 1, 2023

Another referenced Laura declaring she didn’t trust Aesha’s beach setup as much as her own.

Laura: "I don't trust Aesha as much as I trust myself with the beach set up."#BelowDeckDownUnder #BelowDeck pic.twitter.com/V8lkTlk7JP — Jamie Steinberg ♡ (@NotYerAvgChick) August 1, 2023

In the preview for next week’s episodes of Below Deck Down Under, Laura suggests that Aesha do the night shift so she can get a break from them. Twitter had a lot to say about that interaction.

Laura has lost her mind telling Aesha to change shifts…. Is she for real #BelowDeckDownUnder pic.twitter.com/SDIarCqvj1 — Shauna Kayy (@Shauna_kayy) August 1, 2023

Aesha did get props, though, saying what everyone thought when it came to Laura.

Thank you Aesha for speaking for the audience. Laura is so f’ing annoying. Team Aesha #BelowDeck #BelowDeckDownUnder pic.twitter.com/NcZVQDsf4y — Paul 💋💄 (@PaulStans1) August 1, 2023

There’s no question that Laura Bileskalne probably won’t last for all of Below Deck Down Under Season 2. As Monsters and Critics previously reported, someone gets fired, and she’s at the top of the list.

What do you think of Laura?

Below Deck Down Under airs at 9/7c on Bravo. Season 1 is currently streaming on Peacock.