Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Gary King defends Season 4 actions amid Season 5 return rumors

Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Gary King has defended his Season 4 actions following the explosive reunion.

Gary has been reflecting following a very turbulent season of the sailing show.

Not only did he chase after Mads Herrera, but drama erupted between Gary, Daisy Kelliher, and Colin MacRae over the chief stew.

Taking to Instagram after the reunion, Gary shared a message to fans and his colleagues.

The IG post featured a carousel of photos from the season and a reflective caption.

“So we all know that #belowdecksailing season 4 wasn’t my best, and I know that and will work towards being a better person. With saying that I still had a great time with everyone and thought I’d share a couple of my favourite pics from the season :),” Gary wrote.

The comments section was popping with many replies, some of which had Gary standing up for himself.

Gary King defends Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 behavior

One user put Gary on blast for his actions, commenting on his negative behavior while also alluding to him being narcissistic.

“my head is still held high thank you very much, and regards to reputation, with my friends and family it’s great so again, thank you very much,” Gary replied.

Pic credit: @king_gk/Instagram

Others simply wanted to know if Gary had watched the season, considering he admitted at the reunion, he hadn’t seen all the Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 episodes. It turns out that the first officer has been rewatching recently.

Pic credit: @king_gk/Instagram

Along with defending his actions, Gary did a little teasing about Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5 and the rumor that he filmed the reunion in the same hotel room as Daisy.

Gary King teases Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5 return

Plenty of news has been dropping about Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5, but Gary was careful not to spill any details.

However, Gary did give fans hope he’ll be back with some emojis and words he doesn’t want to be done with the show just yet.

Pic credit: @king_gk/Instagram

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans are convinced that Gary and Daisy were together at the Season 4 reunion. One user asked just that, but Gary simply used an emoji to reply.

Pic credit: @king_gk/Instagram

There’s no question the friendship between Colin, Daisy, and Gary has been fractured following the season. Gary recently opened up about his friendship with both of them.

The other day Colin called out all the hate to ask for compassion for the three of them following the season. Colin also cleared up the issue of whether he cheated on Daisy with his new girlfriend.

Are you missing Below Deck Sailing Yacht yet?

Below Deck Sailing Yacht is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-4 are streaming on Peacock.