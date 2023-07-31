Below Deck alums Captain Lee Rosbach and Kate Chastain land new Bravo show

Below Deck fans can rejoice because Captain Lee Rosbach and Kate Chastain are taking on reality TV together again.

Captain Lee and Kate became the dynamic duo of Below Deck when they appeared together for six seasons of the hit yachting show.

Since Kate left Below Deck after Season 7, fans have wanted her and Captain Lee back together.

Hot on the heels of Captain Lee being replaced by Captain Kerry Titheradge for Season 11 of Below Deck comes the news he and Kate have a new gig.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Captain Lee teased that he wasn’t done with Below Deck despite the OG captains ousting.

Sign up for our newsletter!

However, we could never have imagined something this good!

Below Deck alums Captain Lee Rosbach and Kate Chastain team up for new Bravo show

Today Bravo dropped the bombshell that Kate and Captain Lee are getting their own show, and the concept may sound a little bit familiar. Couch Talk with Captain Lee and Kate features the dynamic duo watching and dishing the shows currently on Bravo airwaves.

According to The Daily Dish, this includes Deck Down Under Season 2, The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 3, The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 17, The Real Housewives of Miami Season 5, Project Runway Season 20, The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 15, Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake, and The Real Housewives of New York City Season 14.

In a teaser for the show, Kate and Captain Lee chat on a couch, hence the name, on some Bravoverse hot topics.

Kate brings up Scandoval, which Captain Lee needs a little lesson on. The former chief stew teases Scandoval and RHONY while Captain Lee delivers plenty of his infamous witty one-liners.

Below Deck fans won’t have to wait too long for the premiere either. Couch Talk with Captain Lee and Kate debuts on Monday, August 14 at 10/9c, immediately following back-to-back new episodes of Below Deck Down Under.

This new show looks amazing, there’s no doubt about that, but it’s also a little bit reminiscent of Bravo’s Chat Room. Personally, we can’t think of a better duo than Kate and Captain Lee to give their two cents on the latest Bravo shows.

Kate Chastain teases Couch Talk with Captain Lee and Kate

Speaking with E! News, Kate was thrilled to open up about her new gig and reunited with her friend on-screen.

“Captain Lee’s very surprising with what he has opinions on in the Bravo universe. For example, he used to love Don’t Be Tardy—I did not see that one coming, but he loved it,” the former chief stew shared with the outlet.

Kate also promised that the stud of the sea has plenty of thoughts and hilarious remarks regarding Bravo drama, like Scandoval where he called Tom Sandoval a “poor man’s Johnny Depp.”

It’s no surprise these two are getting their own commentary show. Those who follow Captain Lee and Kate on social media know they are infamous for sharing their thoughts in a hilarious and sarcastic manner.

Along with their new show, Kate Chastain and Captain Lee Rosbach will both appear on Project Runway Season 20 on August 3. Kate is a judge, and Captain Lee is someone the designers dress.

Who’s excited for Captain Lee and Kate’s new show?

Couch Talk with Captain Lee and Kate premieres on Monday, August 14 at 10/9c on Bravo. Below Deck is currently on hiatus on Bravo.