Kate Chastain reveals biggest motherhood surprise and talks having more kids

Below Deck alum Kate Chastain has been taking motherhood in stride, using her wit and hilarious one-liners to share her journey.

The former chief stew welcomed her first child, son Sullivan in May.

Since then, Kate’s been tackling motherhood solo keeping Below Deck fans updated on her life as a new mom.

It’s only been about three months since Kate became a mom, but she’s already getting questions about giving Sullivan a sibling.

Kate doesn’t shy away from any topic, and having more kids was no expectation during an interview this week.

Not only that, but Kate also spilled her biggest surprise about life with a newborn.

Does Kate Chastain want to have more kids?

When speaking with E! News, Kate was asked if she wanted to have more kids after having Sullivan.

“I think I’m done. I think one will be enough for me, but check back in another year because I think, with time, you forget stuff,” she expressed.

The former yachtie recalled texting her friends, who have multiple kids, that she was in awe they have more than one. Kate also joked people would say that to her about doing Below Deck for many seasons.

“You never know,” Kate dished to sum up her thoughts on expanding her little family.

The Bravo personality also admitted what surprised her most about baby Sullivan.

Kate was certain that her role as a chief stew dealing with over-the-top charter guests made her fully prepared to deal with a baby. It turns out she couldn’t have been more wrong.

“It is so much harder than being a chief stew on yachts. It really is, but I love it,” the Below Deck alum stated.

All the feedings and diaper changes keep Kate busy, but also the number of diapers her son uses daily has surprised Kate the most about motherhood.

“The number of diapers surprised me. At my baby shower I asked my cousin, ‘So, how many diapers a day, like 3, 5?’ She’s like, ‘Oh no, no, no, no, no,” she explained to E! News.

Kate has been documenting the lack of her and Sullivan’s lack of sleep via social media. In a recent post, she shared a video joking about getting the whole sleeping thing down.

Life has definitely changed for Kate Chastain, and she wouldn’t have it any other way.

The Below Deck alum isn’t the only member of the Below Deck family who became a first-time parent this year.

Former Below Deck Med star chef Matthew Shea welcomed a son this spring, while Anastasia Surmava welcomed a baby girl in March.

Below Deck is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-10 are streaming on Peacock.