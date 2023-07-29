Katie Glaser spills Below Deck tea, reveals biggest regret and teases return

Below Deck alum Katie Glaser has spilled some Below Deck tea that includes teasers and regrets.

Katie appeared on Season 10 of Below Deck, embarking on a back-and-forth boatmance with bosun Ross McHarg.

Since her stint on the hit yachting show, Katie has been embracing her new Below Deck family.

Katie now lives with her good pal and Below Deck Adventure alum Oriana Schneps.

This week, Katie talked all things Below Deck with Domenick Nati from The Domenick Nati Show.

The redhead didn’t hold back talking about her Season 10 stint and hinting she isn’t done with the yachting franchise yet.

Katie Glaser reveals her Below Deck Season 10 regret

There’s no question that Katie and Ross had a turbulent relationship on Below Deck. Drunk Ross made bad decisions, often flirting and kissing other women, like stew Alissa Humber.

Despite all of that, Katie has talked to Ross since filming wrapped. They hung out when the cast was in Los Angeles for pick-ups for the show.

Thng said, Katie also admitted she regrets her actions with Ross on Below Deck Season 10.

“He didn’t make me look the best. He put me in a bad light. You know, I definitely regret, you know, kinda doing what I did with him. It didn’t paint me in the best light and made me look pretty desperate,” she expressed.

Katie feels like she was edited in a certain way, too, which had her always going back to a guy treating her badly. She would never date Ross again, and that shouldn’t surprise anyone.

Today though, Katie had a new man in her life, who she’s keeping under wraps because it’s complicated. She met him on a boat and admitted he would never be on the Below Deck.

What did Katie Glaser say about Below Deck Season 11?

Below Deck fans have been clamoring for any details on Season 11 now that Captain Lee Rosbach revealed he wasn’t asked back.

Katie gave Captain Lee props for being great while also acknowledging the health struggles he endured during Season 10. The deckhand hopes the stud of the sea will be back on the show at some point.

In terms of Captain Lee’s replacement, Captain Kerry Titheradge, Katie is on board as he would have been her pick to replace the OG captain. Katie obviously knows Captain Kerry through Oriana.

As for whether or not Katie will be back on Season 11, the deckhand didn’t confirm but certainly teased she isn’t done with Below Deck.

“They have filmed Season 11, and I can’t really get into those details whether you will see me or not, um, but I guess you guys will just have to watch out and see,” she said.

Katie did hint that she has other shows in the works and isn’t ruling out appearing on one of the Below Deck spin-offs.

Would you want to see Katie back on the Below Deck franchise?

Below Deck is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-10 are streaming on Peacock.