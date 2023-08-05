Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Daisy Kelliher shares update on Colin MacRae and Gary King friendshhip

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 may be over, but the fallout of the crew drama remains fresh on fans’ minds.

Gary King, Daisy Kelliher, and Colin MacRae became the dream team of the sailing show after they premiered on Season 2.

The three amigos helped completely change the vibe of Below Deck Sailing Yacht, and fans were here for it.

However, things changed after the Season 4 love drama between the three of them, and their friendships were fractured.

Ever since Daisy and Colin exploded on each other, Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans have been wondering where they stand today.

The chief stew did an Instagram Stories Q&A recently to shed light on her friendship with Colin and Gary today.

One fan wanted to know if Daisy and Colin were a couple. The fan clearly missed the reunion. Nonetheless, Daisy admitted they were not but that she has no regrets about the time they were together.

Another question was also about Colin, wanting to know if he and Daisy were done for good.

“WE ARE WE WEREN’T RIGHT FOR EACH OTHER AND GLAD HE’S WITH SOMEONE WHO MAKES HIM HAPPY,” Daisy wrote.

Colin revealed at the reunion that he does have a new girlfriend. As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Colin later took on the trolls over claims he cheated on Daisy with his new lady Brit.

Daisy spills the tea on Colin friendship. Pic credit: @daisykelliher87/Instagram

According to The Daily Dish, Daisy also revealed that she has been in touch with Colin since the reunion. Sadly they are not really friends right now.

“Colin and I, on my side, there’s no bad feelings whatsoever, but I think space is what’s required right now and to focus on ourselves. And you know, hopefully maybe in time, who knows. But I think for the moment… we don’t have a huge amount to say to each other right now,” she shared.

When it comes to Gary, though, things are a bit different for a very good reason.

Are Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Gary King and Daisy Kelliher friends today?

In another IG Q&A, one fan simply stated that Daisy and Gary should be together. The chief stew replied, “YOUR NOT THE ONLY ONE LOL.”

Daisy answers a fan question about Gary. Pic credit: @daisykelliher87/Instagram

That was all Daisy elaborated. We do know that Gary recently gave an update saying he remains friends with Daisy and Colin.

Season 5 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht just wrapped filming, too, with Gary and Daisy back for their fourth stint on the show. It will be a long wait for Season 5 as Below Deck Med Season 8 and Below Deck Season 11 have to play out first.

The good news is that BravoCon is right around the corner, so hopefully, more tea on where Daisy, Colin, and Gary stand with each other will be revealed.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-4 are streaming on Peacock.