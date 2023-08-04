It’s that time of year again when Below Deck fans begin asking when the next season of the OG yachting show will hit Bravo airwaves.

The anticipation for Below Deck Season 11 has been high since it was revealed that Captain Lee Rosach won’t be back after 10 seasons.

Captain Lee confirmed this spring that he was not asked to return for Season 11.

Instead, Below Deck Adventure star Captain Kerry Titheradge will take over helming the show.

Bravo has not confirmed that captain changes but did confirm Below Deck Season 11 would be back on the small screen this fall.

Unfortunately, fans will be waiting a while to see Below Deck without Captain Lee.

When will Below Deck Season 11 premiere in 2023?

Below Deck Down Under Season 2 is currently playing on Bravo with back-to-back episodes every Monday night. The season just kicked off in July, but with the double episodes, the finale will be here before fans know it in September.

If Bravo follows a similar schedule to last year with the Below Deck shows, Below Deck Med Season 8 will play out next, followed by Below Deck Season 11.

Since Bravo has dedicated Monday nights to the hit yachting franchise, doubling up on episodes allows for more shows to air throughout the year.

Based on episode counts for Below Deck Down Under and Below Deck Med, Below Deck Season 11 should hit Bravo Airwaves at the end of November or the beginning of December.

Now this is based on Bravo keeping two episodes of Below Deck Down Under and Below Deck Med airing on Monday nights. If that changes, then Below Deck Season 11 premiere will be pushed back even further.

More Below Deck Season 11 news

Along with Captain Kerry taking over for Captain Lee, chief stew Fraser Olender returns for his third season on the show and second as chief stew.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, deckhand Katie Glaser hinted she might be back for another season too.

That’s pretty much all the tea we have for now on Below Deck Season 11, but stay tuned because more details should drop soon.

In other Below Deck news, an All Star version of the show is reportedly in the works. Plus, Captain Lee Rosbach and Kate Chastain are teaming up for a new show following both of their Below Deck exits.

Be sure to keep watching Below Deck Down Under as Season 2 of the Below Deck spin-off brings a whole new vibe that has fans buzzing. The hottest topic right now is whether bosun Luke Jones gets fired in the next episode.

Below Deck is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Below Deck Down Under airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo.