Which Below Deck stars will be at BravoCon 2023? Here’s what we know

The wait is finally over to see which Below Deck fan-favorites are set to appear at BravoCon 2023.

Bravo has switched things up for what’s becoming an annual event.

Instead of three days in New York City, BravoCon will take on Las Vegas this year.

The event will be held Friday, November 3, through Sunday, November 5.

Today Bravo unveiled the list of Bravoleberties scheduled to attend the festivities.

The Below Deck list of attendees is quite interesting, considering some things that have gone down in the franchise this year.

Which Below Deck stars will be at BravoCon 2023?

Below Deck fan-favorites and new Couch Talk with Captain Lee and Kate hosts Captain Lee Rosbach and Kate Chastain will be there.

Captain Kerry Titheradge from Below Deck Adventure made the list too, which is no surprise since he’s supposed to be taking over the OG Below Deck for Season 11. Below Deck Chief stew Fraser Oleander will also be in attendance.

Below Deck Med will be represented by Captain Sandy Yawn. So far, she’s the only one from the spinoff on the list, but that could change before BravoCon.

Chief stew Aesha Scott and Captain Jason Chambers are set to represent Below Deck Down Under. They earned mad praise for handling the sexual misconduct incidents involving Luke Jones and Laura Bileskalne, upping their fan-favorite status even more.

Rounding out the Below Deck franchise is Below Deck Sailing Yacht, with Captain Glenn Shephard, chief stew Daisy Kelliher, first-officer Gary King, and chief engineer Colin MacRae making the cut.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 fractured the relationship between Colin, Daisy, and Gary, so having them all there will be interesting. As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Season 5 has already filmed, and it seems the dream team is no more.

More Below Deck stars could be added to the list before the big event. Everyone on the current list was at BravoCon 2022 except Colin.

Below Deck Med alums Courtney Veale and Mzi “Zee” Dempers also attended but are not scheduled to be on hand for this year’s festivities.

Other Below Deck news

While BravoCon has certainly given Below Deck fans something to talk about, Below Deck Down Under Season 2 has been all the buzz the past couple of weeks.

Laura and Luke’s firing made headlines, especially with the stew defending their behavior. However, they won’t be the only ones Captain Jason gives the boot this season.

Below Deck Med alum Joao Franco joined the show, and his appearance has given fans a mixed reaction, especially since it reunites him with Aesha.

Below Deck Season 11 has been on fans’ minds, too, with a premiere date being at the forefront, and it’s going to be a while since Below Deck Med Season 8 has to hit Bravo airwaves first.

So what do you think of the Below Deck BravoCon 2023 list?

Below Deck Down Under airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo. Below Deck, Below Deck Med, Below Deck Adventure, and Below Deck Sailing Yacht are currently on hiatus on Bravo.