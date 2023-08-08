Below Deck Down Under stars Captain Jason Chambers and Aesha Scott praised for protecting crew

Captain Jason Chambers and Aesha Scott are being hailed heroes after their actions on Below Deck Down Under Season 2, and it’s oh-so deserved.

Below Deck Down Under’s back-to-back episodes on Monday night were hard to watch as bosun Luke Jones nearly sexually assaulted stew Margot Sisson.

However, Aesha and Captain Jason handled the situation like pros, putting the safety of the crew first and foremost, getting Luke off the boat, and firing him.

When stew Laura Bileskalne was insensitive to Margot and defended Luke while continuing to cross boundaries with Adam Kodra, she was fired too.

There’s no question the episodes were hard to watch, but Captain Jason and Aesha showed what true leadership looks like.

They are being flooded with love and praise from Below Deck Down Under fans on social media after their actions.

Below Deck Down Under stars Aesha Scott and Captain Jason Chambers are ‘heroes’

Twitter was on fire with an outpouring of support for how the chief stew and captain handled such an important yet delicate situation, especially when it came to Margot.

“Producers, Aesha and Captain Jason are the heroes of this episode. I’ve loved the friendship between Aesha and Captain Jason before but the way they worked together and trusted each other in such an intense situation was so heartwarming to watch! #BelowDeck,” read one tweet.

Producers, Aesha and Captain Jason are the heroes of this episode. I’ve loved the friendship between Aesha and Captain Jason before but the way they worked together and trusted each other in such an intense situation was so heartwarming to watch! #BelowDeck #BelowDeckDownUnder pic.twitter.com/o2v6ruXG6L — Brittany (@BrittanyFife73) August 8, 2023

The hero sentiment was echoed again, and they were praised for handling things so quickly. One user took the time to thank Captain Jason and Aesha for their quick action too.

Pic credit: @JayLeesCorner/@MlleWicked/@victorious_02/Twitter

Another user expressed love for the chief stew and captain after gushing over how they handled this difficult situation.

This has been an extremely heavy situation but Aesha and Captain Jason handled this perfectly and are truly heroes! We love you guys 🥹💗 #BelowDeckDownUnder pic.twitter.com/4QciAcOfJP — Jak (@TooRealReality_) August 8, 2023

There was a user, who admitted to crying watching the episodes, praising Aesha and Captain Jason’s comfortable relationship. Captain Jason was also praised for being so approachable.

I cant believe how much I've cried watching these 2 episodes😭 Aesha's relationship & comfort with Captain Jason is amazing. He doesn't try to induce fear or micromanage, which makes him approachable for situations like this. #BelowDeckDownUnder pic.twitter.com/CU5SDUuSxF — Chris Tina (@LisasTurtle) August 8, 2023

One tweet summed up the dynamic duo best: “Captain Jason & Aesha are the boss’s everyone deserves.”

Captain Jason & Aesha are the boss’s everyone deserves. #BelowDeckDownUnder #bravo pic.twitter.com/ZHImfwhfIn — How Many Sandwiches Have you Made For Me (@House_of_Hubbs) August 8, 2023

More love for Below Deck Down Under’s producers, Captain Jason Chambers and Aesha Scott

Producers played a pivotal role in ensuring Margot’s safety, and Adam’s, too, when Laura was clearly crossing a line.

Twitter was also giving mad props for breaking the fourth wall and producers going to great lengths to prevent assault.

“A thousand times this. What a disturbing episode. I’m glad production stepped in during both situations and kept the crew members safe, that Aesha looked out for everyone, and that Captain Jason has a zero tolerance policy. #BelowDeckDownUnder,” read another tweet.

A thousand times this. What a disturbing episode. I'm glad production stepped in during both situations and kept the crew members safe, that Aesha looked out for everyone, and that Captain Jason has a zero tolerance policy. #BelowDeckDownUnder https://t.co/tjOYTJwE6q — Sariah Wilson (@sariahwilson) August 8, 2023

Other users applauded Aesha, Captain Jason, and producers, while one called the captain and chief stew MVPs. There was mad respect all around with a tweet commenting on not seeing this heavy reality TV in a long time.

Pic credit: @kelinmelb/@Raafia_NA/@outoftouchtv/@Katyography/Twitter

Below Deck Down Under threw viewers a massive curveball on the two most recent episodes where a sexual assault was prevented in not one but two situations. Let’s not forget Laura was all over Adam as he lay trying to sleep in his bed.

The fallout has earned Captain Jason Chambers and Aesha Scott so much praise. They are the new Below Deck team fans needed, and all crew members deserve on the show.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Laura Bileskalne has spoken out after her firing with her version of an apology to Margot Sisson and Adam Kodra after the episodes hit Bravo airwaves.

Below Deck Down Under airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo. Season 1 is streaming on Peacock.