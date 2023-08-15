Below Deck Down Under alum Laura defends Luke from predator claims and blasts Margot

Laura Bileskalne continues to speak out after her Below Deck Down Under firing, standing her ground and defending Luke Jones.

They were both fired after near sexual assaults, something Laura continues to blast.

The stew has been making waves with her truth over the past week, but she’s sticking to her story.

Laura has addressed her behavior by standing up for herself and thanking fans for their support repeatedly.

Once again, the fired stew doubled down on her actions while defending herself and Luke.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Laura didn’t hold back in making it clear that she’s Team Luke all the way.

Below Deck Down Under alum Laura Bileskalne defends Luke Jones over predator claims

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Laura and Luke were dragged by Below Deck Down Under fans for being predators.

That narrative hasn’t changed, and Laura isn’t here for those allegations.

“You are not alone @luke,” she wrote over a picture of the two of them, adding #staytruetoyourself #beyou #donotgetinfluenced.

Laura wrote a lengthy message about harassment and being part of reality TV. The message was her standing up for herself while also blaming reality TV and taking on the haters.

In another slide, Laura showed a DM to reveal more of the support she has received during this time.

“And I will stay loyal to myself and my friend @lukebonesjones I never do or ever will stand up for what is wrong. And you can not bent me. I am a hustler and you have nothing on me. #hatersgonnahate And that’s on you,” adding “#hatersgonnahate And that’s on you.”

Laura stands by Luke after Below Deck Down Under firing. Pic credit: @lbilene/Instagram

Laura isn’t the only one sticking up for Luke. His girlfriend has also defended him against the haters claiming he was acting on a reality TV show.

There was another Instagram Story, too, and this not only defended Luke but took aim at Margot Sisson.

Laura Bileskalne calls out Margot Sisson from Below Deck Down Under

Despite issuing an apology to Margot for how she treated her, Laura has called out Margot in a way that defends Luke and blasts Magot.

“I don’t take s**t from who has not actually watched it. Don’t make up a preditor from someone who gave a HUG to a girl who willingly kissed 25 min ago. [Get] over yourself and your bs,” she declared in screenshots of a conversation between Luke and Margot.

Below Deck Down Under alum Laura uses Margot to defend Luke. Pic credit: @lbilene/Instagram

It’s been over a week since Laura Bileskalne was fired, and she just doesn’t seem to get the seriousness of her and Luke Jones’ actions.

The Below Deck Down Under Season 2 reunion should be filming soon. If Laura and Luke show up, there’s no question things will get heated.

That is, of course, if there is a reunion. Season 1 of the Below Deck spin-off didn’t have one, but hopefully, that will change this year since the show’s airing on Bravo.

Below Deck Down Under airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo. Season 1 is streaming on Peacock.