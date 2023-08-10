Below Deck Down Under fired star Laura has a message for the haters

Laura Bileskalne has proven once again that she simply doesn’t get it with her latest message that came days after her Below Deck Down Under firing.

The fallout of the two near sexual assaults on Below Deck Down Under has been one hot topic since Monday night’s back-to-back episodes.

Bosun Luke Jones and Laura have been making headlines for their actions that had Captain Jason Chambers kicking them off the Northern Sun.

Below Deck Down Under fans have been dragging the stew and bosun, naming them the most hated Bravo stars.

Although Laura did issue an apology to Adam Kodra and Margot Sisson for her actions toward them, it did not land well at all.

Laura’s latest message isn’t doing her any favors, either.

Below Deck Down Under fired star Laura Bileskalne has a message for the haters

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Laura shared a video clip of her doing press for the show with a note.

“Haters gonna hate As long as you are entertained” was written across on the IG slide.

Laura doesn’t care about the haters. Pic credit: @lbilene/Instagram

In the video clip, Laura was asked about the feedback she had gotten from doing Below Deck Down Under.

“You know what’s like, I think the most important thing is that they talk about you. Doesn’t matter if it’s good or bad. Let them talk,” she expressed during the interview.

There were several jokes about the bad publicity keeping you on reality TV longer. It’s unclear when the interview aired, likely as Below Deck Down Under was kicking off Season 2.

However, the fact that Laura reshared it amid her firing and the sexual misconduct surrounding the show speaks volumes.

Is it tone deaf, not caring, not getting, or all of it? Who knows, but Laura’s certainly sending a message.

Laura Bileskalne’s Below Deck Down Under firing was inevitable

Aside from her disgusting and inexcusable behavior regarding the attempted sexual assaults, Laura was treading on thin ice with chief stew Aesha Scott and Below Deck Down Under fans.

Laura continuously clashed with Aesha, especially when she didn’t get her way, like with changing shifts. The stew used her confessionals to take digs at Aesha too.

Along with butting heads with Aesha, Laura caused a lot of drama with the crew by taking so long to get ready on crew nights out. Laura also off Gary King vibes by relentlessly pursuing male crew members when she was drunk.

Adam shut her down but remember, Luke hooked up with her and then regretted it the next day.

There’s no doubt that Laura’s behavior would have gotten her fired at some point this season. It was her reaction to the near sexual assault incidents and pursuing Adam that got her axed.

Laura Bileskalne and Luke Jones have become enemy number one among Bravo fans. However, as Monsters and Critics previously reported, Captain Jason Chambers and Aesha Scott are receiving some much-deserved praise.

Below Deck Down Under airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo. Seasons 1 is streaming on Peacock.