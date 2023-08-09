Captain Jason Chambers calls for ‘less hate’ and ‘more love’ amid Below Deck Down Under consent scandal

Once again, Below Deck Down Under star Captain Jason Chambers proves why he’s simply the best.

This week brought a scandal to the Below Deck spinoff when two attempted sexual assaults were prevented.

Luke Jones and Laura Bileskalne were fired for their actions involving Margot Sisson and Adam Kodra.

The quick action of producers, Aesha Scott, and Captain Jason has earned them praise from Below Deck Down Under fans, and rightfully so.

Margot broke her silence on the incident by sharing a powerful message yesterday.

Today Captain Jason spoke out on what went down on Below Deck Down Under, making us love him even more.

Captain Jason Chambers calls for ‘less hate’ and ‘more love’ amid Below Deck Down Under scandal

Taking to Instagram via a video, Captain Jason addressed the episodes and all the DM’s he’s received in the past couple of days. Captain Jason shared that his heart went out to anyone who was in a similar situation but did not have the same outcome.

Then he went on to thank production for stepping in and breaking the fourth wall before allowing Aesha to come to him in a real way to reveal the events. The captain made it clear he has no idea what goes on during crew nights out unless he’s told and shared everything happened in real-time.

“Look, this happened over a year ago, and again I’ll stress the people involved are all hopefully on a better journey to better themselves. Less hate please, more love. But let’s send it home, and know, this is not acceptable,” he ended his video.

Captain Jason also used his caption to express some of his video messages and add some more positivity.

Below Deck Down Under star Captain Jason Chambers shares a powerful message

In the caption of his IG post, he reiterated his thanks for the DMs and sympathy for those who were triggered by these two Below Deck Down Under episodes. Captain Jason also gave another shout-out to production.

“I applaud the production team and crew, and I sincerely hope that all parties involved use this time to reflect and use this opportunity to not only change, but help others. Everyone has the chance in life to grow, learn from experiences either good or bad, and become the best humans. Respect Boundaries,” the captain stated.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Laura issued an apology to Margot and Adam for her actions.

Captain Jason Chambers has become the breakout star in the Below Deck family. Although his good looks are what caught fans’ eyes, his nice guy ways, big heart, and protectiveness of his crew have taken his fandom to a whole new level.

Aesha and Captain Jason are officially the Below Deck dream team, and we are so here for it.

Below Deck Down Under airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo. Season 1 is streaming on Peacock.