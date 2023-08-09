Below Deck Down Under fans drag Luke and Laura over ‘predatory behavior’ after firing

Luke Jones and Laura Bileskalne are being dragged by Below Deck Down Under fans for their actions, and they deserve it all!

The bosun and the stew were fired on the most recent episodes of Below Deck Down Under for their behavior.

A drunk crew night out ended with Luke nearly sexually assaulting stew Margot Sisson and Laura doing the same with deckhand Adam Kodra.

They were both fired by Captain Jason Chambers for their actions.

Following the back-to-back episodes, social media has been buzzing over the near assaults.

Laura and Luke are at the forefront, being blasted for their inexcusable actions.

Below Deck Down Under fans drag Luke Jones and Laura Bileskalne over ‘predator’ behavior

Twitter was blowing up with tweets aimed at Laura and Luke, calling them out for events that unfolded on Monday night’s back-to-back episodes.

“Vile, disgusting, and sick” are just a few of the terms being said about the two crewmembers. One tweet wanted to know what was up with crew members on yachts trying to take advantage of each other.

Predator was a common theme among feelings about Luke and Laura from Below Deck Down Under.

“Luke and Laura ignore the word ‘No’ and continue to do what they want. That is predatory behavior. They both can f**k off,” read one tweet.

Luke and Laura ignore the word “No” and continue to do what they want. That is predatory behavior. They both can fuck off. #BelowDeckDownUnder #belowdeck pic.twitter.com/Qpc2hQrVkw — Elle Lynne (@ElleLynne5) August 8, 2023

A tweet commented that even producers were dissing the bosun and stew with a comparison to sharks and predators.

The Producers throwing shade at the Predators, Luke Laura and the Sharks….#BelowDeckDownUnder pic.twitter.com/gg3PGT17xx — Laura Lynn (@lauralynne103) August 8, 2023

“Laura and Luke BOTH deserve to be fired from their positions after seeing tonight’s #BelowDeckDownUnder. They both clearly (especially Laura) did not respect their crew mates and clearly wouldn’t take “No” as an answer.🫢🫨lemme unpause n see how cap handles these predators”, said a different tweet.

Laura and Luke BOTH deserve to be fired from their positions after seeing tonight’s #BelowDeckDownUnder. They both clearly (especially Laura) did not respect their crew mates and clearly wouldn’t take “No” as an answer.🫢🫨lemme unpause n see how cap handles these predators pic.twitter.com/MHKuxSUStN — 𝕋𝕙𝕖𝕄𝕖𝕤𝕤𝕪𝕄𝕚𝕟𝕕𝕠𝕗𝕄𝕖 (@MessyMindofMe) August 8, 2023

Another one declared the two “the biggest scumbags” on Bravo.

Luke and Laura are two of the biggest scumbags i’ve ever seen on Bravo. Disgusting #belowdeckdownunder pic.twitter.com/gCoQy8Nmiq — Paul 💋💄 (@PaulStans1) August 8, 2023

There was even a tweet referring to them as monsters and declaring they should be on a watch list.

These 2 monsters would've done more harm had production not stepped in. Laura excused Luke's behavior bcuz she did the same thing to Adam. I'm so glad Aesha noted that and told. She is a great soul. A national treasure.

These 2 need 2 be on a watch list. #BelowDeckDownUnder pic.twitter.com/tA77gPfpaY — RealTea4Me (@_JustKrista50) August 8, 2023

One user took time to remind the two fired Below Deck Down Under stars the meaning of no.

You know why Laura doesn’t see anything wrong with Luke’s behavior? Because she is the female version of Luke. How many times has Adam physically resisted Laura. How many times has he said No? #BelowDeckDownUnder #BelowDeck pic.twitter.com/MUgiKlUX8K — Elle Lynne (@ElleLynne5) August 8, 2023

While Luke was definitely dragged, some Twitter users felt Laura defended him and, paired with her treatment of Margot and Adam, that made her far worse than the bosun.

Below Deck Down Under fans call Laura Bileskalne ‘worse’ than Luke Jones

“Honestly, Laura was probably worse than Luke at this point,” read a tweet.

Honestly, Laura was probably worse than Luke at this point. #BelowDeckDownUnder pic.twitter.com/N8knMj1DMa — K E M P I R E 🐘 (@TheKempire) August 8, 2023

Another called her out for her actions surrounding Luke leaving and not showing sympathy for Margot at all. A different one reiterated Laura was worse than Luke because Laura knew what she was doing, and Luke didn’t until after because he was so drunk.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Captain Jason and Aesha have been praised for their actions on Below Deck Down Under. One tweet cheered on the captain while calling out Luke and Laura’s predatory behavior.

My wife and I literally hopped up off the couch, did a two-handed high five, and cheered when Capt Jason fired Laura on #BelowDeckDownUnder! Where was this chick as the #MeToo movement made its way across the world? Luke was a predator and had to leave the boat. Why defend him? pic.twitter.com/7Ibsg3rjsX — Jose Rodriguez 👨🏻‍🏫 (@WeirdEducator) August 8, 2023

Five months after Tom Sandoval became the most hated person on Bravo, the Vanderpump Rules star has been dethroned by Luke Jones and Laura Bileskalne from Below Deck Down Under.

Who would have even thought that would happen?

Luke has yet to respond to his behavior, but Laura did issue an apology for her actions, and you can read it here.

Below Deck Down Under airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo. Season 1 is streaming on Peacock.