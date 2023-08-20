Gabriela Barragan reveals producers ‘broke the fourth wall’ on Below Deck Sailing Yacht for consent concerns

Below Deck Sailing Yacht alum Gabriela Barragan has opened up about the many times that producers stepped in during her season of the Below Deck spin-off.

Gabriela was a one-and-done with Below Deck Sailing Yacht appearing on Season 3.

The stew left mid-way through for her own mental health after serious issues with stew Ashley Marti and chef Marcos Spaziani.

After recent episodes of Below Deck Down Under, Gabriela has spoken out more about her season of the hit sailing show.

It’s been a couple of weeks since Luke Jones and Laura Bileskalne were fired by Captain Jason Chambers for sexual misconduct incidents and inappropriate behavior.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, several Below Deck stars have spoken out on the hot topic. Gabriela is one of them as she shed some light on what fans didn’t know about her season of Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

Gabriela Barragan reveals producers ‘broke the fourth wall’ on Below Deck Sailing Yacht

While speaking with Us Weekly to discuss the recent Below Deck Down Under episodes, Gabriela got real about her reality TV experience. Gabriela admitted that producers “broke the fourth wall” numerous times out of consent concerns.

She shared producers “had a hard time deciphering what was consent and what wasn’t, especially when alcohol was involved.” They didn’t step in simply because of crew members hooking up either but for fighting too.

“It wasn’t just the bed jumping thing [during my season]. It was the fighting, the arguments people were getting into when we were drunk. It was having a mental breakdown, crying hysterically. They did step in and say, ‘Hey, cut it out, go to bed, bye,'” she expressed.

Although producers didn’t want to break the fourth wall, Gabriela revealed she was told that it was necessary for ethical reasons, safety concerns, and protection for all parties involved, including Bravo.

Gabriela Barragan talks Below Deck Down Under incidents

Aside from speaking out about her season, Gabriela also gave a shout-out to Captain Jason for his quick thinking to keep the yacht a safe environment. Gabriela knows that’s not always the case.

The yachtie also shared her discontent with Laura victim-shaming Margot Sisson and defending Luke’s actions. Laura continues to stand by her behavior and Luke’s, too, blaming it all on editing and reality TV.

Gabriela gave mad props to the Northern Sun crew for banning together to support Margot on and off-screen.

“It was really touching, it was [a] beautiful episode at the end showing the camaraderie and the way they treated Margot. It was a rollercoaster of emotions in that episode. It was rage and being triggered and then feeling good somehow. There are good people out there,” Gabriela shared with the weekly magazine.

Captain Jason Chambers and Aesha Scott have been praised for how they handled the situation, something Gabriela Barragan also agrees with.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Below Deck Down Under airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo.