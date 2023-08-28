Is Aesha Scott filming Below Deck Med Season 9? Here’s why fans think so

Below Deck Med Season 8 hasn’t even premiered yet, but the rumor mill is already buzzing about Season 9.

Captain Sandy Yawn recently teased Season 8 of Below Deck Med, which has been pushed back due to Below Deck Down Under.

Bravo’s airing back-to-back episodes of Below Deck Down Under Season 2, so the new season of Below Deck Med should hit Bravo airwaves soon.

However, the talk right now is focused on Below Deck Med Season 9 and a familiar face returning.

Aesha Scott got her start on Below Deck Med but is now the chief stew on Below Deck Down Under, working with Captain Jason Chambers.

Sign up for our newsletter!

It seems, though, that Aesha just might be going back to where it all began. Let’s take a look at what we know.

Is Aesha Scott filming Below Deck Med Season 9?

The Instagram account @bravoandcocktails_ shared a photo of Season 9 with Captain Sandy filming. There was a picture of the new crew with the caption, “Below Deck Mediterranean with captain Sandy is filming as we speak in Piraeus. Greece.”

No familiar crew members are in the leaked photo, but that doesn’t mean crew members aren’t returning. After all, we have no idea who will be on Captain Sandy’s team for Season 8, so one of them could be in the photo.

Although Aesha wasn’t in that picture, a Reddit thread did a little more digging to discover a photo of Aesha carrying boxes off the luxury yacht with the camera team following her.

That certainly leads us to believe that, yes, Aesha’s filming Season 9 of Below Deck Med. What does that mean for her future on Below Deck Down Under?

Has Below Deck Down Under been canceled?

Below Deck Down Under fans shouldn’t worry that Aesha popping up on Below Deck Med means she’s abandoning her good pal, Captain Jason. It also doesn’t mean Below Deck Down Under Season 3 isn’t happening.

Captain Jason and Aesha have become a dream team, and moving the show from Peacock to Bravo has only made Below Deck Down Under more popular. Season 2 has a whole new vibe than Season 1, with so many more crew problems.

The two recent near sexual assaults made headlines for the show. As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Aesha and Captain Jason were praised for how they handled the situations.

All of this means that Below Deck Down Under isn’t going anywhere, and Aesha isn’t leaving. Chances are Aesha Scott comes in mid-season to help out Captain Sandy Yawn as she did in Season 5 of the show.

What do you think of Aesha returning to Below Deck Med?

Below Deck Down Under airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo. Below Deck Med is currently on hiatus on Bravo.