Below Deck Med alum chef Mathew Shea calls out Bravo and producers amid Gary King scandal

Below Deck Med alum chef Mathew Shea has entered the chat regarding the scandal surrounding Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Gary King.

This week, a Below Deck Sailing Yacht production team member accused Gary of sexual misconduct.

Samantha Suarez has also accused Bravo and 51 Minds, the production company behind the Below Deck franchise, of covering up Gary’s inappropriate behavior.

The network and production company have responded to those allegations, but Samantha’s claims have become one hot topic.

Mathew has spoken out during this latest controversy to plague the Below Deck franchise.

The chef isn’t holding back, putting Below Deck Med, Bravo, and producers on blast.

Below Deck Med alum chef Mathew Shea calls out producers and Bravo amid Gary King scandal

Taking to Instagram Stories not long after the Gary story broke, Mathew shared a picture of the Rolling Stone article with the allegations against Gary.

“The irony of being destroyed for a “knee injury” caused by anxiety when perpetrators of sexual assault are protected and rewarded,” Mathew wrote.

Mathew was a one-and-done with Below Deck Med, appearing on Season 6 of the yachting show. He missed part of the first charter due to a knee injury, leaving the crew scrambling to feed the charter guests.

The chef also walked off the boat one more time and butted heads with Captain Sandy Yawn more than once.

In his IG Story, Mathew also called out specific people, writing, “I’m looking at you @courtlaland @chefdavewhite @nadinerajabi @nbcuniversal @belowdeckbravo @ bravowwhl.”

Below Deck Med alum Mathew puts show, producers and Bravo on blast. Pic credit: @mathewshea/Instagram

While most of his callouts make sense as they are toward Bravo, producers, and Below Deck Med as a whole. However, it’s odd that Mathew included Below Deck Med Season 7 star chef Dave White in his message.

Below Deck Med alum chef Mathew Shea speaks his mind

Mathew isn’t shy about speaking his truth when it comes to his time on Below Deck, especially on social media.

Recently, he took to the comments section of one of Katie Flood’s Instagram posts featuring her, Malia White, and Below Deck Sailing Yacht alum Alex Propson to blast Captain Sandy and praise Captain Glenn Shepard.

Since his time on Below Deck Med, Mathew has become a dad. The chef welcomed a son this spring, and the little one is the light of his daddy’s life.

Mathew Shea has said his peace on the sexual misconduct allegations surrounding Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Gary King. As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Gary has denied all allegations against him.

Below Deck Med and Below Deck Sailing Yacht are currently on hiatus on Bravo.