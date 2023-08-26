Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Gary King responds to sexual misconduct accusations

Gary King has responded to allegations of sexual misconduct with a Below Deck Sailing Yacht production team member.

Hot on the heels of the Below Deck Down Under near sexual assault attempts comes a new accusation of sexual harassment in the Below Deck family.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Samantha Suarez has accused Gary of unwanted sexual advances ahead of Season 4 filming.

Although Gary declined to comment for the Rolling Stone article, he has been defending himself via his Instagram.

No, he didn’t release a statement addressing the serious allegations against him.

Instead, Gary had been using the comments section of his various posts, but recently, he deleted all of his replies and any bad comments against him.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Gary King denies Samantha Suarez’s sexual assault claims

In the comments section of an Instagram post featuring Gary with Lucy Edmunds and Chase Lemacks, users were taking aim at Gary over the Rolling Stone article.

Gary popped up occasionally to reply to those calling him out. One user told Gary to “get sober” and stop his “sexual misconduct.”

The first officer responded, “I have never sexually harassed someone in my life, and I never will.” This had the user then asking if Gary was saying that Samantha was lying.

“Yes she is. But I will not get into it through comments. Thanks,” Gary said.

Another user was surprised that Gary hasn’t shut down his social media yet, considering the claims made against him.

“I’m not going to let some lying girl get to me… read the article fully, multiple times and, this is happened to her on multiple seasons…, seems odd,” Gary wrote.

Gary King responds to Below Deck Sailing Yacht sexual assault claims

The Bravo personality didn’t just deny assaulting Samantha, but he also stood up for himself against users, saying he’s done this multiple times.

Another one instructed users to read the article, saying this is a multiple-times thing with Gary.

“Please can you tell me where I have sexually harassed multiple women…You’re watching the wrong show pal,” Gary chimed in.

Over on an Instagram post of Gary promoting his upcoming BravoCon stint with Daisy Keillher, Colin MacRae, and Glenn Shephard, the comment section also called him.

There was a user who put him on blast talking about Gary’s behavior on the show, questioning how his colleagues liked him and why producers kept him around.

“Because you have been there,” he stated.

Gary King from Below Deck Sailing Yacht has denied the sexual assault allegations made against him. However, he also deleted all of the messages of denial from the comments on his social media posts.

There have been calls for Gary to be fired. Season 5 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht has already been filmed. As for BravoCon, the question remains if Gary will still be at the fan event amid this scandal.

Bravo and 51 Minds, the production company behind Below Deck Sailing Yacht, have addressed the situation involving Samantha Suarez, but neither Seaosn 5 nor BravoCon were mentioned.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-4 are streaming on Peacock.