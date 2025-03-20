Below Deck Down Under’s Marina and Lara speak out amid Season 3 conflict

Below Deck Down Under Season 3 keeps barreling along with more conflict arising in each episode.

Chief Stew Lara Rigby seems to have her interior team running like a well-oiled machine.

However, that doesn’t mean she hasn’t gotten pushback from her stews over various assignments.

The most recent episode featured Stew Marina Marcondes de Barros frustrated at Lara for putting on her housekeeping again.

Lara, for her part, doesn’t care about the complaining. She wants to give the best service.

Following the episode, Marina and Lara took to Instagram Stories to answer fan questions, some of which involved their recent conflict.

Marina Marcondes de Barros weighs in on Below Deck Down Under

During her Q&A session, Marina was asked what it was like for her to watch the season play out.

“It’s a weird feeling! The edits, the fast paced stories, the convos you didn’t even knew they happened..” she wrote, adding, “Makes one question their own memories regarding some events.”

The stew also revealed that it was a great way to relive what she calls an “amazing season” during which she worked with “extraordinary people.”

While Marina didn’t specifically address her annoyance at Lara from the episode, she did share what working with Lara and Captain Jason Chambers was like.

“Both are incredible and I’m honored to have them as my mentors and friends,” Marina wrote along with photos of her with the captain and chief stew.

Lara Rigby addresses Marina Marcondes de Barros conflict on Below Deck Down Under

In her Instagram Stories Q&A, Lara was asked about Marina’s reaction to being on housekeeping for another charter, and a fan wondered if the editing exaggerated the situation.

“Marina is an absolute pocket rocket she works so hard! Because there were only 3 of us, I put the girls where I felt they were strongest and @m_ marcondes ran the housekeeping extremely well!! completely understand how disheartening it is though feeling stuck in cabins, especially the way they were left at times ! so her feelings were very valid!” Lara expressed.

Season 3 of Below Deck Down Under is nearing the halfway point, which means both Marina and Lara should have more to say as the season plays out.

One thing we know for sure is the tension is mounting between Lara and Bosun Wihan du Toit. As Monsters and Critics reported, Below Deck Down Under fans are also getting fed up with the bosun.

Lara also has some drama brewing with Chef Tzarina Mace-Ralph that Below Deck Down Under viewers won’t want to miss.

Below Deck Down Under airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo.