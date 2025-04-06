Below Deck Down Under Season 3 schedule: Here’s when the remaining episodes air

The current season of Below Deck Down Under keeps barreling along as fans wait for one crew member to get fired.

Captain Jason Chambers has his fans full with the Katina crew.

It was pretty clear from the jump that crew drama was brewing when Anthony Bird left only days into the charter season.

Now that we are at the midway point of Season 3 of Below Deck Down Under, the drama is ramping up.

There are more episodes left than fans might think, too.

Let’s take a look at the Below Deck Down Under Season 3 schedule.

What is the Below Deck Down Under schedule for 2025?

Eight episodes are left to play out on the current season of the Below Deck spin-off.

Episode 10, A Greek Tragedy, will air on Bravo on Monday, April 7, with Episode 11, The Shots You Don’t Take, airing on Monday, April 14.

Below Deck Down Under Season 3, Episode 12, Across Frenemy Lines, plays out on Monday, April 21. The month winds down with Episode 13, Lipstick Services.

May kicks off with Episode 14, The Circus, on Monday, May 5, and Episode 15, Smoochies, will air on Monday, May 12. Only two new episodes remain after that, but they both might not air in May.

We know that Below Deck Down Under Season 3, Episode 16, Come Swell or High Water, will air on Monday, May 19. However, the finale, Episode 17, Never Can Sey’ Goodbye, may not be on Monday, May 26, because of Memorial Day.

Bravo may hold the finale until Monday, June 2, but that hasn’t been confirmed yet.

Below Deck Down Under Season 3 still has plenty of episodes to play out. Pic credit: @cheftzarina/Instagram

More Below Deck news

The Below Deck world has been buzzing lately, not just because of what’s happening on Below Deck Down Under Season 3.

A rumored Below Deck Season 12 cast has been revealed with several returning crew members.

Below Deck Med alums Gael Cameron and Nathan Gallagher shocked fans with news they will be parents and shared the gender of their first child.

Aesha Scott from Below Deck Med also has fans talking as she makes a dream come true with a new reality TV stint.

Back to Below Deck Down Under, as Monsters and Critics reported, Captain Jason has had it with two crew members.

Chief Lara Rigby has spilled some tea on what’s to come in the season as tension mounts with her, Wihan, and Chef Tzarina Mace-Ralph.

Below Deck Down Under airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo.