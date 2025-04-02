Below Deck Med alums Nathan Gallagher and Gael Cameron reveal baby’s gender: ‘Can’t wait to share our world’

The Below Deck family is growing, thanks to Nathan Gallagher and Gael Cameron.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Gael and Nathan shared their baby news this week with a very unique announcement.

Later, Gael took to Instagram Stories to reveal that Valentine’s Day looked different for them this year.

“So excited to finally share .. It was actually an extra special valentines day for us,” she wrote on a photo of her and Nathan at the beach.

Blue and pink surrounded them, revealing that they were about to find out if they were having a boy or a girl.

“For those who remember this Valentine’s Day story,” Gael recalled on a black and white photo of the parents-to-be on gender reveal day.

Gael and Nathan learned the sex of their baby on Valentine’s Day. Pic credit: @gaellcameron/Instagram

Below Deck alums Nathan Gallagher and Gael Cameron reveal baby’s gender

Today, the Below Deck Med alums shared a video on Instagram with more insight into the gender reveal. Nathan begins the footage by sharing that he thinks they are having a girl, while Gael said she thought the baby was a boy.

It was smiles all around for the couple.

They did a quick cheers before blue smoke and confetti confirmed that Gael was right. They are having a son.

Gael and Nathan couldn’t contain their excitement, and we aren’t going to lie; it had us tearing up a little bit.

“The moment our hearts grew even bigger… Our little boy 🩵We can’t wait to share our world, our laughter, and all of life’s wild adventures with you, little one. Our greatest journey yet is just beginning✨,” was the caption on the Instagram post.

Nathan popped up in the comments section to say, “Double trouble hehe💙😍.”

Nathan shares a thought. Pic credit: @gaellcameron/Instagram

They haven’t given any information on when their baby boy will arrive. However, based on their announcement and when they did the gender reveal, Gael is likely due this summer.

Will Gael or Nathan be on Below Deck Med Season 10?

Season 9 of Below Deck Med was where it all began for Gael and Nathan. Despite having a boyfriend, Gael couldn’t hide her feelings for Nathan, who happily expressed his feelings for her.

They left the show together only to hit a rough patch and break up. However, after Season 9 wrapped its run on Bravo, the couple announced they were giving the relationship another try.

This got Below Deck Med fans wondering if either would return for another season of Below Deck Med. After all, they were both good at their jobs and enjoyed being on the show.

Season 10 of Below Deck Med was filmed last summer, and Nathan was reportedly back on deck. By the time we confirm if Nathan did return for his second stint, he will be a father, as Season 10 isn’t expected to hit Bravo airwaves until the fall.

Congratulations to Gael and Nathan on the news that they are expecting a baby boy!

Below Deck Med is on hiatus on Bravo.