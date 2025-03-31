Below Deck Med alums Gael Cameron and Nathan Gallager expecting first child: Here’s what we know

Below Deck Med alums Nathan Gallagher and Gael Cameron are expecting their first child together.

The couple shared a joint Instagram post to reveal the news in a very unique and funny way.

In a video, red and blue stick figures were dancing around when a little green figure suddenly joined the mix.

The footage also shows the soon-to-be parents in a mirror selfie, with Nathan placing his hands on Gael’s stomach.

Gael and Nathan kept their caption very cheeky, which fits with them as a couple.

Subscribe to our Below Deck newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

“Yep, you saw that right… now go ahead and speculate 😉✨ #Speculate #belowdeck #gotnews #glowup,” was the caption on their announcement.

Their posts’ comments section was filled with love for the Below Deck Med couple.

Below Deck stars and fans gush over Nathan and Gael’s baby news

Nathan appeared in the comments section to share his feelings about becoming a dad.

“Excitement is real 😍❤️,” he wrote.

Pic credit: @gaellcameron/Instagram

Their Below Deck Med Season 9 co-star, Aesha Scott, and her fiance, Scott Dobson, were quick to share their excitement for their friends.

“BEYOND HAPPYYYY 🥹🥹🥹🥹,” Aesha shared, while Scott wrote., “You’re having a green baby!?!? Congrats??.”

Scott’s remark got Nathan’s attention, and he replied by referencing his Irish heritage with emojis.

Pic credit: @gaellcameron/Instagram

Several Below Deck Med fans also showed up in the comments section, expressing nothing but love and happiness that Nathan and Gael are going to be parents.

A couple of remarks even gushed over the unique announcement they used to reveal the pregnancy.

Pic credit: @gaellcameron/Instagram

When is Nathan and Gael’s baby due?

Although the couple didn’t give any details on the baby, especially the due date or gender, social media sleuths have uncovered one detail.

Gael actually teased her pregnancy in her 2024 recap Instagram post, shared on January 10. She did a blink-and-you-will-miss-it shot of her sonogram as well as Nathan holding his hands on her belly.

Based on that discovery and their announcement, Gael is likely in her second trimester. However, since we don’t know when the sonogram was taken, and Gael hasn’t shared many updated photos on social media, we don’t know how far along she is for sure.

All of this means Nathan and Gael’s little one should arrive in late summer or early fall. Hopefully, now that the cat is out of the bag, they will keep fans updated on their baby journey.

Congrats to Below Deck Med alums Gael Cameron and Nathan Gallager on the news they are going to be parents. It’s nice to see a Below Deck boatmance have a happy ending.

Below Deck Med is currently on hiatus on Bravo.